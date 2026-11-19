The Cleveland Browns have been one of the more surprising teams in the NFL this season, as they are in the playoff hunt, despite entering the year expecting to embark on a rebuild. In perhaps the most unexpected twist of them all, the Browns are in the hunt thanks in large part to the play of Deshaun Watson under center.

In his first action since 2024, Watson has taken control of Cleveland’s offense, and while he hasn’t necessarily been as productive as he was earlier in his career, he has stabilized a unit that had been a mess for the past few years. Watson’s sudden success has led many folks to wonder what his future with the Browns looks like, but according to one insider, it appears as if the team isn’t worried about crossing that bridge just yet.

From my @ESPNCleveland appearance, my strong sense is the Browns let the season play out before addressing Deshaun Watson’s future or any QB plans https://t.co/o8O4tWiWCu— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 19, 2026

After the 2025 campaign wrapped up, the overarching expectation was that Shedeur Sanders would get the first crack at making the Browns’ starting quarterback job his own this season. Instead, Watson ended up beating him out for the gig in training camp, and he hasn’t let go of his grasp as the team’s starter to this point.

Watson’s numbers aren’t outrageous (188/289, 2,118 YDS, 7 TD, 4 INT, 59 CAR, 266 YDS, 2 TD), but he’s leading Cleveland to wins, and at the end of the day, that’s all that matters. Watson has been particularly effective in the fourth quarter, as all six of the Browns’ wins have been comeback victories that Watson has been the primary architect of.

It has largely seemed unfathomable that Watson could be retained by Cleveland once his contract is up at the end of this season, but he’s playing well enough to make the front office reconsider when it comes to that train of thought. The Browns very well could stick with Watson as their quarterback beyond this season, but it sounds like they are going to wait until the offseason to make a decision on his future.

“My strong sense is the Browns let the season play out before addressing Deshaun Watson’s future or any QB plans,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported in a post on X.

Should the Browns Consider Keeping Deshaun Watson in Town?

Getty Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson faces an uncertain future.

Watson is really only starting for the Browns under center because they don’t have a better option available. Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel have flashed their potential at times, but they are much more prone to making the sorts of back-breaking mistakes Watson has largely avoided so far this year. The likelihood of either one of them becoming Cleveland’s quarterback of the future has to be pretty low at this stage of the game.

Keeping Watson around as a bridge quarterback to whoever that guy ends up being isn’t a bad idea, especially with how passable his performance has been so far this year. At some point, the Browns are going to need a long-term answer at this spot, but it’s not exactly a stretch to suggest that Watson could hold down the fort until that guy is on their roster.