Steelers Announce Major Personal News for 59-Game Starter

Linebacker Cole Holcomb and the Pittsburgh Steelers will aim to get their season back on track in Week 5 versus the Indianapolis Colts. But off the field, things are already going well for the veteran defender.

This week, the Steelers official X account announced Holcomb and his wife, Casey, welcomed their second child into their family. The team sent the family well wishes Tuesday morning.

“Congratulations to the Holcombs!” The post read with black and yellow hearts.

The picture came from Casey’s instagram account. Casey provided more details about the family’s newest addition last week.

“When 3 became 4,” the caption to the photo read. “Our son Drew Jarrett (DJ) Holcomb born on September 23rd weighing 9lbs & 1oz + 22 inches long.

“Thank you God for wrapping his arms around us through uncertain moments. Feeling beyond blessed for his beautiful little family. Morgan is already the best big sister.”

The couple’s daughter, Morgan, was wearing a “Big Sister” t-shirt in the photo while Holcomb was donning a hat that read “Daddy.”

The post’s photo carousel included several other pictures and short videos from the hospital where DJ was born. The post received nearly 3,000 likes.

Cole Holcomb Welcomes 2nd Child to Family

Getty The Pittsburgh Steelers announced linebacker Cole Holcomb and his wife, Casey, celebrated the birth of their second child.

DJ arrived for Cole and Casey a little more than two years after their daughter was born. Casey posted several pictures from Morgan’s second birthday in late June.

“Happy 2nd birth MJ! You are pure magic,” read the post. “Our tiny girl with a big personality!! Two years of stealing our hearts.

“We love you & can’t wait to watch you continue to grow into a brave, confident, silly and loving little girl.”

Holcomb’s instagram account has plenty of photos and news updates from his football career. But with the birth of his two children, the profile has many more personal posts recently.

Based on their instagram accounts, the couple was married in June 2022. Cole posted photos from their wedding that month. Casey sent a happy 3-year anniversary message to Cole on June 18, 2025.

Holcomb, Steelers Looking to Bounce Back vs. Colts

Getty Linebacker Cole Holcomb is in his fourth NFL season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It appears to be a great time for Holcomb away from football. But on the field, the linebacker and his defensive teammates experienced a rough fourth game of the 2026 NFL season.

Against the Browns, the Steelers defense missed 17 total tackles. Holcomb only missed one, but it came on Cleveland’s first touchdown run of the game.

Two days after losing to the Browns, Holcomb received a fine from the NFL for a blindside block he committed during Week 3. The block is the first of three offenses on the path to a 1-game suspension.

In his eight-year NFL career, Holcomb has started 59 contests, including 11 with the Steelers. He started all eight contests during the 2023 campaign, which was his first in Pittsburgh after signing with the club in free agency.

Holcomb suffered a serious knee injury in November of that season. He has started just three games since then, but the linebacker continues to play a vital role as a depth linebacker and special teams contributor. This season, he has six combined tackles in four games.

The Steelers will host the Colts at 1 pm ET on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 pm ET at Acrisure Stadium.