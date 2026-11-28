The Seattle Seahawks are getting their Super Bowl-winning quarterback back, and Sam Darnold finally offered some insight into what has kept him off the field for nearly a month.

Speaking to reporters Friday, November 27, Darnold revealed that he believes he could have returned against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 had he only been dealing with a fractured rib.

Instead, a quadriceps injury suffered late in Seattle’s November 2 loss to the Chicago Bears proved to be the bigger obstacle.

Darnold will start against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, ending a two-game absence during which backup quarterback Drew Lock led the Seahawks to consecutive victories.

Darnold, however, will make at least one adjustment to his equipment.

“I’ll just put a little bit more padding on it,” Darnold said of his rib. “But other than that, I’ll keep it pretty similar to what I always do.”

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Sam Darnold Reveals Details of Seahawks Injury Recovery

Darnold suffered a cracked rib on Seattle’s second offensive play against Chicago, playing nearly the entire game with the injury before hurting his quad on the Bears game’s final drive.

The 29-year-old said he resumed throwing within a few days, though even routine activities were uncomfortable for nearly a week following the game.

“I think that wasn’t really the limiting factor,” Darnold said of throwing. “It was more so the quad coming back. I felt like I could have played probably the week after if it was just the rib.”

What Darnold needed to prove this week went beyond standing in the pocket and delivering passes.

The quarterback specifically pointed to his ability to move in either direction and suddenly transition into a throwing motion, generating the torque necessary to make an accurate throw on the run.

That’s particularly relevant against a San Francisco defense that Darnold said excels at collapsing the pocket, even without sending additional pass rushers.

Seattle will also be without starting right tackle Abraham Lucas and All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson on Sunday, though starting left tackle Charles Cross is set to return.

Sam Darnold Gets Candid About Seahawks’ Offensive Struggles

Getting healthy is only part of the equation for Darnold.

Through seven appearances this season, Darnold has thrown 10 touchdowns against nine interceptions while posting a 79.5 passer rating. Lock, meanwhile, has thrown seven touchdowns without an interception and helped Seattle win all four games in which he’s seen action.

Darnold spent his time sidelined helping Lock prepare, and he said Friday that his teammate’s success came as no surprise given how well he prepared throughout the week.

As for his own play, Darnold identified first- and second-down efficiency as an area of emphasis following the Chicago loss. He also acknowledged a tendency to try to do too much on third down.

“Not feeling like I have to make the perfect play,” Darnold said. “If something’s not there, scramble. … Just get the ball in my playmakers’ hands and let them go do their thing.”

The Seahawks are 6-4 entering Sunday’s matchup with the NFC West-leading 49ers, who handed Seattle a 32-29 loss in October.

Asked what he most wanted to accomplish Sunday outside of winning, Darnold’s answer was succinct.

“Playing decisive,” he said. “Playing decisive, protecting football.”