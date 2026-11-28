The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing to take on the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center in Friday’s NBA Cup showdown.

Tonight marks the first matchup of the season between the Lakers and Spurs, who represent the top two seeds in the Western Conference more than a month into the 2026-27 season. The Lakers hold a slim 0.5 game lead over the Spurs, who are coming off a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center behind some late shot-making by stars Deni Advija and Damian Lillard.

L.A., meanwhile, is coming off a get-back victory over the Utah Jazz, improving to 15-3 on the season.

Lakers Won’t Love Knowing Who Tonight’s Head Referee Is

Fans are often interested in knowing the referee crew that is assigned to the game their favorite team is playing in. Veteran NBA official John Goble has been named crew chief of tonight’s Lakers-Game, while Andy Nagee will serve as referee and Aaron Smith as the umpire.

For Lakers fans, there may be some particular frustration with veteran Goble, who was memorably confronted at midcourt by star guard Austin Reaves after Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder. Reaves directed his ire toward Goble multiple times that game after growing frustrated with some calls.

While a referee cannot outright influence a team’s performance, Lakers fans will wince knowing that their team is just 36-39 all time in games with Goble serving as an official, according to HoopsMatic. The Lakers went just 1-4 in games that Goble refereed last season.

If this is indicative of anything, the odds are against L.A. on the road tonight.

L.A. Has Statement Opportunity on Hand

The Lakers can effectively mitigate the officials’ impact on the game by storming into Frost Bank Center and taking command early. Of course, the Spurs are no walk-over — and likely won’t be for perhaps the next decade — but L.A. has the starpower to achieve a wire-to-wire victory on any given night, especially if Reaves and Luka Doncic are firing on all cylinders.

As we mention Reaves, the Lakers are glad to learn that their 28-year-old elite scoring guard will return to the lineup tonight after a five-game injury absence.

Reaves, who last played Nov. 11, suffered a bruised heel during the third quarter of the Lakers’ win over the Milwaukee Bucks, a game Doncic escaped potentially serious injury after Doncic was fouled on a 3-point shot by Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma.

Reaves returning will, by all accounts, provide the Lakers with a major boost, as the star guard is averaging a career high in points while shooting north of 40 percent from the 3-point line this season.

One of the central storylines of tonight’s matchup is the early-season NBA MVP race between Doncic and Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama, who is coming off a torrid 44-point performance in Wednesday’s loss to the Blazers. Wembanyama has caught fire while Doncic has cooled off recently.

With both superstars producing otherworldly numbers, the result of Friday’s game could swing the MVP race one way or another.