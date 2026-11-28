The San Francisco 49ers announced on Nov. 27 that Brock Purdy will miss their Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Purdy missed practice all week with an ankle injury, and the team appears unwilling to risk making things worse by rushing him back.

At 9-1, the 49ers are in a position where they don’t need to take any chances with their starting quarterback, especially with Mac Jones available as a backup. Jones has performed well when called upon, posting a 97.4 passer rating with 2,156 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 14 games with San Francisco, per StatMuse.

With those numbers in mind, the 49ers have reason to feel confident heading into the matchup against Seattle with Jones under center. Ahead of the game against Seattle, Jones spoke about stepping in for the injured Purdy.

“I think we’ve been through this, so he kind of knows what headspace I need to be in and how locked in I have to be in the game plan,” Jones told reporters on Nov. 27. “He’s brought up some things in meetings that have helped, obviously, like he did last year. So really just hope he gets better.

“I’m here to get a couple wins or however many I need to do to try and help the team win. He’s one of my great friends, and Kurtis [Rourke] too. So we have a great QB room, and I’m not taking that for granted. I’m going to fight for all the guys in the locker room and Brock too.”

49ers’ Mac Jones Not Worried About Potential Wet Weather

Moreover, there’s the possibility of rain in the game against the Seahawks, but regardless of whether he has to deal with a wet football, Jones is more than ready for that scenario.

“I have a lot of experience there and up in New England and in Florida,” Jones noted. “So played in a lot of rain games, and it’ll be fun. Both teams have to deal with it, and it’s about doing the simple things right. I have years of experience with it, so I’m excited.

“Yes, it’s going to be a challenge, especially going against this defense. So I’m looking forward to it, but definitely have a lot of experience. I think back to my rookie year, we played against Tom Brady in the rain, and that was like the game of the century; I wasn’t freaking out about the rain. I just went out there and played, so that’s what I’m going to do this time.”

Mac Jones Could Boost His Free Agent Value in Week 12

Meanwhile, the Niners backup QB received a message regarding how this game against Seattle could impact his pending free agency after the season.

“This changes the calculus of the game,” Evan Giddings said in a Nov. 27 video from 95.7 The Game. “I know the weather is also going to factor into this, but you’re telling me Mac Jones, in the last two years, could beat the Rams last season and this year beat the Seattle Seahawks? That would be as impressive a backup quarterback résumé builder as I have ever seen.

“If Mac Jones wins this football game, he is going to get paid by somebody. He might get a contract anyway, but if he wins this football game on short notice, he is going to be someone’s starting quarterback next season.”