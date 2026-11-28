As a prominent analyst for NBC Sports, it was only a matter of time until Mike Tomlin might share a less-than-flattering take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. That happened for the first time, in earnest, Thursday when Tomlin called the team’s situation with former quarterback Aaron Rodgers a “dumpster fire.”

On Friday, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy had his chance to offer a rebuttal on Tomlin’s comments. McCarthy, though, mostly declined to do so after the Steelers defeated the Denver Broncos 27-5 on Friday.

“Let’s just be real here. There’s only so much time and energy in a day,” said McCarthy to reporters after the win. “When you go through things like that, I have to put all my energy into winning, and that’s really what I have. I get that this is part of the responsibility and the opinions and comments of others is why I’m in here to answer questions.

“But I’m focused on winning. We got the win done today.

“It was definitely a hard-traveled week for us as a football team. I’m proud of our players; I’m proud of our coaching staff. I’m proud of our support staff, and I really appreciate all the other support.”

With a victory over the Broncos, McCarthy improved to 7-4 as Steelers head coach in his first season. On Friday, the team earned its first victory without quarterback Aaron Rodgers since December 2024.