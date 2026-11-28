The San Francisco 49ers got a major boost at wide receiver in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings as star WR Mike Evans returned from an Achilles injury. After sitting out three straight games, Evans wasted no time making his presence felt.

Evans instantly became Brock Purdy’s favorite target. The WR led the 49ers with 6 receptions on 7 targets for 109 yards and a touchdown in San Francisco’s dominant 35-10 victory.

The 49ers will look to improve on their 9-1 record against their divisional rival, the Seattle Seahawks (6-4), on Sunday.

49ers Announce Mike Evans Injury Status Ahead of Seahawks Game

The 49ers officially ruled Mike Evans questionable for Sunday’s game with an Achilles injury designation.

Evans did not participate during Wednesday’s practice in the lead-up to the Week 12 matchup. But he was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday.

Even though Evans returned against the Vikings, the 49ers are being especially careful with the 33-year-old.

In addition to Evans, the 49ers ruled LB Dre Greenlaw, DB Upton Stout, DB Siran Neal and OL Austen Pleasants questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Seattle.

Looking at Mike Evans This Season

Evans has proven to be a great fit in Kyle Shanahan’s offense after signing a 3-year, $54 million contract to join the 49ers this offseason.

The 13-year wideout has recorded 33 receptions for 529 yards and an impressive 16 yards per reception. Evans has also added 4 touchdowns in 7 games this year.

Evans tallied 7 receptions for a season-high 113 yards and a touchdown the last time the 49ers faced the Seahawks.

49ers Rule Out Brock Purdy

The 49ers ruled out QB Brock Purdy for the game against the Seahawks. Purdy sustained an ankle injury during their Week 11 matchup against the Vikings.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Mac Jones will be the starting QB on Sunday. It will be Jones’ first start this season. He did post a 5-3 record last year after Purdy missed 8 games with a turf toe injury.

Purdy earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors earlier this week after completing 21 of 26 passes for 255 yards and 3 touchdowns against the Vikings. He also led the 49ers to a 32-29 victory over the Seahawks earlier this season.

While losing Purdy against a tough Seahawks team is brutal, Shanahan remains “optimistic” that he can return next week against the New York Giants.