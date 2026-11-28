Nicolai von Dellingshausen produced one of the most spectacular stretches of golf during the second round of the 2026 BMW Australian PGA Championship, recording a rare albatross before nearly following it up with a hole-in-one.

The 33-year-old German entered the tournament ranked No. 333 in the Official World Golf Ranking but finds himself ahead of several of the sport’s biggest names heading into the weekend at The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney, Australia.

Von Dellingshausen backed up his opening-round 67 with an 8-under 64 on Friday, moving to 13-under for the tournament and establishing a three-shot advantage over Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin.

Meanwhile, former Open Championship winner Cameron Smith surged into contention with a 64 of his own, putting himself in position to end a lengthy victory drought on home soil.

Von Dellingshausen Records First Career Albatross

Von Dellingshausen delivered the highlight of the tournament on the par-5 14th hole when he holed out with a 7-iron from approximately 180 yards.

An albatross, also known as a double eagle, occurs when a golfer completes a hole in three strokes under par. The achievement is considerably rarer than a traditional hole-in-one on a par-3.

Perhaps more remarkably, von Dellingshausen revealed afterward that he had not intended to attack the flag directly. The wind helped guide his approach toward the pin before the ball disappeared into the cup.

However, television cameras initially missed the extraordinary shot. The DP World Tour subsequently obtained footage from a spectator named Karen.

Von Dellingshausen nearly produced another highlight on the following hole, leaving his tee shot approximately 18 inches from the cup on the par-3 15th. He settled for a birdie, picking up four strokes across just two holes.

“Honestly, if that went in, I would’ve gone home. Rebooked the flight. Thanks, I’m done,” von Dellingshausen said, according to AFP.

The German is pursuing his second career DP World Tour victory after capturing his maiden title at the Austrian Alpine Open in 2025.

Smith in Contention to End Three-Year Winless Drought

While von Dellingshausen stole the headlines with his albatross, Smith gave Australian golf fans plenty to celebrate during Friday’s second round.

The 2022 Open Championship winner climbed from a tie for 40th to outright third after recording seven birdies and an eagle, overcoming an opening bogey to finish the day at 9-under for the tournament.

Smith is seeking his fourth Australian PGA Championship title after previously winning the event in 2017, 2018 and 2022. According to Golf Australia Magazine, the Australian is also attempting to end a three-year winless stretch after missing the cut at the tournament in each of the previous two editions.

Smith’s performance was particularly encouraging given his uncertain professional future following the collapse of LIV Golf. The former world No. 2 is competing on the DP World Tour through invitations rather than holding full membership.

A victory in Sydney or at next week’s Australian Open would secure Smith a full DP World Tour card, according to AFP, giving him considerably more than another trophy to play for this weekend.

Standing between Smith and the tournament leader is McKibbin, another former LIV Golf player. The Northern Irishman recorded seven birdies without a bogey during his second-round 65 to reach 10-under.

Australian Club Professional Wins $160,000 BMW Despite Missing Cut

Australian club professional Robbie Minns earned himself a brand-new BMW X5 40i after recording a hole-in-one on the par-3 18th hole.

Minns, a teaching professional at Camden Golf Club in southwestern Sydney, had only secured his place in the tournament after finishing runner-up at the PGA Professionals Championship.

According to the DP World Tour, Minns used a 7-iron from 190 yards to record the fourth hole-in-one of his career.

“I’m still in shock, really,” Minns said following the round.

The vehicle is valued at approximately AU$160,000.

Australian PGA Championship Adjusts Schedule Ahead of Weekend

With thunderstorms and potentially severe weather forecast for Sydney on Saturday afternoon, organizers moved the third-round schedule forward in an effort to complete play before conditions deteriorate.

The tournament carries additional significance this year as it marks the Australian PGA Championship’s return to New South Wales for the first time in nearly three decades. The Lakes Golf Club last hosted the event in 1987.

According to the tournament’s official website, the championship serves as the opening event of the 2027 DP World Tour season and features an AU$2.5 million purse, the largest on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

Several notable golfers remain within striking distance heading into the final 36 holes. Sweden’s Alex Noren, the highest-ranked player in the field, sits at 6-under, while defending champion David Puig is at 5-under.

Australian favorites Min Woo Lee and Adam Scott are at 3-under and 2-under, respectively. However, fellow major champion Geoff Ogilvy will not feature over the weekend after missing the even-par cut by one stroke.