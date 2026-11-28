The Wisconsin Badgers closed the regular season with an emphatic win on Friday night.

They were hosting the Minnesota Golden Gophers, and it was all Wisconsin in a 28-5 win. Minnesota scored the first three points, but Wisconsin controlled proceedings from there.

There wasn’t any kind of conference title scenario in play. Wisconsin will go to a bowl game, too, but this last regular season game at home was all about pride for the Badgers, and they sure held up their end of the bargain.

And the good news didn’t stop at the final whistle. Wisconsin had more positives that arrived after the game, too.

2 Wisconsin Badgers Reveal Plans for Next Season

Wisconsin linebackers Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano both spoke to reporters after Friday’s game, and they were asked what they plan to do next season.

Catalano spoke first: “No doubt here,” he said, in regards to returning to Wisconsin.

Posa chimed in then: “No doubt. Not at all. You know this is our home, and we’re going to represent the ‘W’ as long as we can.”

That’s big news for the Badgers, who like every other program this time of year will be hoping that their talented players want to come back for another go around rather than transferring somewhere else.

Wisconsin Outlook

Wisconsin is in a fascinating spot in the Big Ten as one of the more consistent programs in the conference without necessarily being a powerhouse.

The best chance the Badgers have in seasons ahead of putting together a particularly special campaign is to bring back a bunch of top talent, limiting their transfer portal losses, while also landing a gem or two in the portal themselves.

Decisions like Posa and Catalano’s choice to come back can also influence teammates on their own decisions. Players know they want to suit up for talented rosters, and returners help in a world in which college football teams are getting older and older.

Wisconsin has work to do, but any returns of key contributors can make it all a little bit easier.