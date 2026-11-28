Iowa played on Friday, but Hawkeyes fans have plenty to root for on Saturday.

A win over Nebraska was the first part of what Iowa needed to do to make the Big Ten Championship Game a week from now in Indianapolis. But they’re going to need some help on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes got the ball rolling on the final week of the regular season for Big Ten teams, kicking off midday on Black Friday.

Iowa took a big lead, let Nebraska back in it but eventually pulled out a victory, and that sets up a dramatic Saturday of scoreboard-watching for the Hawkeyes.

Here’s what you need to know about Iowa’s chances at the Big Ten title game.

Iowa Big Ten Championship Game Scenarios

Iowa can still make the Big Ten Championship Game in six different scenarios. We’ll break them down one by one, via The Athletic.

The first scenario that gets Iowa into the Big Ten title game is:

Indiana win

Oregon win

UCLA loss

The second scenario is:

Indiana win

UCLA win

Oregon loss

The third scenario:

Indiana loss

Oregon loss

In the fourth scenario, Iowa would need:

Oregon win

Indiana loss

UCLA loss

The fifth scenario is:

Indiana win

Michigan win

UCLA loss

Oregon loss

Either Northwestern or Penn State or Rutgers win

And the sixth scenario is the most complicated:

Illinois win

Indiana win

Maryland win

Michigan win

Michigan State win

UCLA loss

Oregon loss

Iowa would then need to have a higher SportSource Analytics ranking than UCLA

Of the more simple scenarios, it’s worth knowing that Indiana plays Purdue, Oregon plays Washington and UCLA plays USC.

Can Iowa Make CFP?

Iowa can definitely still make the College Football Playoff.

They could sneak in as an at-large team if a couple results go their way outside the Big Ten on Saturday (like losses by Wake Forest and BYU) and would also be helped by UCLA and Oregon losses here.

But even without those, if the Hawkeyes make and win the Big Ten Championship Game, that would come with a berth into the CFP, too.

Iowa has done well to keep itself alive and will now root for the rest of the sport to come through for them and give them a chance.