The Ohio State Buckeyes haven’t had the season they wanted, but at least they’ve got Bo Jackson.

The sophomore running back remains one of OSU’s best players entering the 2026 edition of The Game — and if Ohio State wants to end the regular season on a positive note, Jackson will likely need to have a big game on Saturday in Columbus.

Jackson is also a fascinating guy to keep an eye on this offseason. There hasn’t been any suggestion that he could enter the transfer portal, but after a bumpy season for the Buckeyes, nothing is a given at this point. Ohio State will have to prove it can construct a quality roster for next season — and there could be a head-coaching decision to make.

But the reason everyone notices Jackson first and foremost isn’t any of that. It’s his name.

He’s got the same name as the legendary two-sport athlete who played both in the NFL and in MLB.

Ironically, Jackson’s father also has the name of an NFL superstar. Here’s what you need to know.

Is Ohio State’s Bo Jackson Related to 2-Sport Legend Bo Jackson?

No, Ohio State’s Bo Jackson is not related to the Hall of Famer by the same name.

This Bo Jackson isn’t even really named Bo. He’s named Lamar.

Ohio State’s Bo Jackson grew up as a multi-sport athlete, which is what earned him his nickname, according to a 2025 story by ESPN.

Relation to Lamar Jackson

The father of Ohio State running back Bo Jackson is named Lamar Jackson — the same name that actually is on the birth certificate of the OSU RB.

Bo’s father Lamar is not related in any way to the Baltimore Ravens’ two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, though. It’s all just adding another quirk to the name situation here.

Bo Jackson High School Crosses Over With Michigan Legend

It’s also worth noting that the high school Bo Jackson went to was also the alma mater, sort of, of Michigan legend Desmond Howard.

Jackson starred at Villa Angela-St. Joseph in Cleveland, Ohio.

Howard attended St. Joseph High School in Cleveland, which eventually merged to form the VASJ program that Bo starred at.

It all comes together to create quite the quirky name and origin situation for Ohio State’s running back.