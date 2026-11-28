The Ohio State Buckeyes began the week with the faintest, slightest, most improbable sliver of hope for their postseason.

Technically, OSU still had a chance to make the Big Ten Championship Game — and because of the structuring of how College Football Playoff berths were won, still technically a chance to make the CFP, too.

That’s no longer true.

Results on Friday, before Ohio State could even take the field on Saturday for The Game, have altered the Buckeyes’ fortunes once and for all.

Ohio State Bad News

Ohio State has been officially eliminated from contention for the Big Ten Championship Game.

When Iowa beat Nebraska on Friday afternoon, that was the final nail in the coffin.

The Buckeyes needed eight things to go their way this weekend, and one of them was Nebraska beating Iowa — so no matter what else happened after that, the Hawkeyes’ win was enough to ensure Ohio State would have no miraculous final weekend of the regular season.

Ohio State’s season more officially becomes a failure now, too — at least in many of the ways that the Buckeyes are usually measured.

1 Remaining Opportunity

The only way the Buckeyes can salvage any good grace is on Saturday when they host Michigan — “That Team Up North.”

Only a few seasons ago, Ohio State was calling for head coach Ryan Day’s head for losing too much to Michigan, right before he went and won the national title — and some fans likely stood by that even after the championship.

This game simply means something different to the communities that these teams represent, even if new Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham hasn’t really acted like it.

If Ohio State wins The Game, this season will feel like it at least had a quality ending.

But if the Buckeyes lose on Saturday in Columbus? Day’s job would be in danger, and it’d be a brutal finish to a painful season.

This isn’t how football season is supposed to go for Ohio State, but nothing went their way this year, and the last chance they really have to salvage anything is against Michigan on Saturday.