The UCLA Bruins will need a bounce back this weekend against USC.

A week ago, Michigan handed the Bruins their first loss of the season, and while they still control their own destiny for the Big Ten Championship Game and College Football Playoff, everything feels a bit more dicey now than it did last week.

UCLA also isn’t helped by a quarterback room that has been ravaged by injuries this season, and the Bruins aren’t necessarily even favored to beat USC on Saturday.

Still, UCLA has a chance, and if you had given them this opportunity heading into the final day of the regular season when the season began, they surely would’ve taken it.

UCLA Big Ten Championship Game Scenarios

UCLA is the only team in the Big Ten with total control of its own destiny.

If the Bruins win on Saturday against USC, they are into the Big Ten Championship Game.

There are also a number of scenarios in which UCLA would make the Big Ten title game even with a loss to USC. Those are as follows:

Indiana loss and Oregon loss

Oregon win and Indiana loss

Indiana win and Oregon loss and Ohio State win

Illinois win and Indiana win and Maryland win and Michigan win and Michigan State win and Oregon loss and UCLA has a higher SportSource Analytics ranking than Iowa

That’s how CBS Sports lays out the scenarios — and it seems like even if UCLA loses, and Indiana loss gets the Bruins to the title game either way because that pairs with both Oregon outcomes above.

Can UCLA Make CFP?

UCLA should be safely into the College Football Playoff with a win on Saturday.

A loss could make things tricky — at that point, they’d surely like to still get into the Big Ten title game and get a win there, which would likely make them safe.

If the Bruins lose Saturday, still get into the conference championship game, then lose there, too — that’s when they could be in real trouble.