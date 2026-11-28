Neither the No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes nor the Michigan Wolverines are playing for much on Saturday when they face off in Columbus.

However, it’s still far and away the greatest rivalry in the sport. No matter if a Big Ten title berth or a College Football Playoff spot is on the line, this game still means something when it comes to legacy.

And that’s exactly what both teams will have to hang their hats on Saturday when looking for motivation, as neither team remains in the race for a conference title or the CFP.

Ohio State Receives Significant Injury Update Before Matchup

Ahead of Saturday’s noon kickoff on FOX, Ohio State received some significant injury news on two of its star defensive players, both of whom entered the weekend questionable to play.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Ohio State starting defensive backs Jermaine Mathews Jr. and Jay Timmons are going to dress and warm up for the Buckeyes on Saturday. Both will enter the contest as game-time decisions, and their potential absences could certainly hurt a defense that hasn’t played particularly well as of late.

“Ohio State starting defensive backs Jermaine Mathews Jr. and Jay Timmons will dress and warm-up for the Buckeyes today,” Thamel posted on X. “They will both be game-time decisions. They were listed as questionable.”

Sources: Ohio State starting defensive backs Jermaine Mathews Jr. and Jay Timmons will dress and warm-up for the Buckeyes today. They will both be game-time decisions. They were listed as questionable. https://t.co/kTrNKDuLDJ — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 28, 2026

Looking at Ohio State

It’s been a very odd year for the Buckeyes, who will enter this game at 7-4 overall.

Under head coach Ryan Day, it’s the first time Ohio State has ever lost three or more regular-season games and entered the final week of the season without being in contention for the CFP or Big Ten title game.

How the Buckeyes respond to that unfamiliar situation will be on display early Saturday. Michigan, which has been out of the race for weeks, pulled off an upset against the previously unbeaten No. 4-ranked UCLA Bruins a week ago in Ann Arbor. Now, the Wolverines will try to do the same in Columbus as 10-point underdogs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.