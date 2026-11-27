The American Athletic Conference has a wild set of scenarios that will determine who plays for the AAC championship next weekend.

This weekend, the final one of the regular season, still includes six conference games that could have a bearing on who plays for the league title.

It’s a big stretch of action, because the AAC could still make a case for its top team — UTSA (Texas-San Antonio) — making it to the College Football Playoff if the Roadrunners close with a pair of victories and the league title.

But there are an array of possibilities also involving Memphis, East Carolina, North Texas, Florida Atlantic, UAB and Army.

It’s unlikely any of those teams would make the CFP with a conference title, but they’d certainly all like to hoist the AAC trophy.

Below, we’ve got the simplest scenarios shared by Fox Sports — if you want every single permutation in the AAC, you can click on this link for their spreadsheet.

UTSA AAC Championship Game Scenarios

UTSA has the simplest path here.

The Roadrunners are into the AAC title game if they win this weekend against Tulsa.

If UTSA loses, they also can get into the league championship game with losses by two of East Carolina, Memphis and North Texas.

As noted above, the full spreadsheet with the more complex AAC possibilities is at this link.

Memphis AAC Championship Game Scenarios

The Tigers need three things to go their way in each of their two simplest scenarios. Memphis hosts Temple on Friday.

Memphis is into the AAC title game with these three things:

Memphis win

Tulsa loss

North Texas loss

Memphis is also into the AAC title game with these three things:

Memphis win

East Carolina loss

North Texas loss

Tigers fans will be rooting against North Texas either way.

As noted above, the full spreadsheet with the more complex AAC possibilities is at this link.

North Texas AAC Championship Game Scenarios

North Texas has one simple scenario, including their hosting of UAB on Saturday.

If these three things happen, North Texas plays in the AAC title game:

North Texas win

East Carolina loss

Memphis loss

As noted above, the full spreadsheet with the more complex AAC possibilities is at this link.

East Carolina AAC Championship Game Scenarios

East Carolina needs three things to happen in their most simple scenario. The Pirates host Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

ECU is into the AAC title game with these three things:

ECU win

Memphis loss

North Texas loss

As noted above, the full spreadsheet with the more complex AAC possibilities is at this link.