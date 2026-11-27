Palmetto State supremacy will be on the line for the 123rd time on Saturday when the Clemson Tigers (7-4, 5-3 ACC) host the South Carolina Gamecocks (6-5, 4-5 SEC) at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

While Clemson holds a commanding 74-44-4 all-time advantage in the series, the Tigers will look to buck a peculiar recent trend. Visiting teams are riding a six-game winning streak in the rivalry, with the last home victory coming during Clemson’s 2018 national championship campaign. Additionally, head coach Dabo Swinney enters the contest with 194 career victories, one shy of tying College Football Hall of Famer Tom Osborne (195) for the most wins through the first 20 seasons of a head coaching career in FBS history.

Matchup Breakdown

Clemson enters the rivalry finale relying on a resilient ground attack and makeshift quarterback play after losing its top two signal-callers. Fifth-year former walk-on Trent Pearman made his first career start last Friday in a 20-10 road victory at Duke, completing 17 of 27 passes for 164 yards while rushing for 51 yards and a score. Pearman teamed up with quarterback-turned-receiver-turned-quarterback Chris Denson (71 rushing yards, one touchdown against Duke) to spark a 220-yard rushing performance.

Through 11 games, Clemson’s offense averages 19.3 points and 321.6 yards per game, leaning heavily on a rushing attack (145.3 yards per game) led by sophomore running back Gideon Davidson (544 rushing yards, five touchdowns) and senior Jarvis Green (333 rushing yards). That ground game will square off against a South Carolina defense surrendering 27.0 points and 375.4 yards per game, including 141.3 yards per contest on the ground.

When South Carolina has the ball, the Gamecocks bring a balanced, explosive offense averaging 27.9 points and 415.8 yards per game. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers leads a passing attack generating 248.5 yards per game at 7.6 yards per attempt, targeting wideouts Nyck Harbor, Mazeo Bennett Jr., and DJ Black, alongside running back Matt Fuller. However, South Carolina has been plagued by ball-security issues, ranking near the bottom nationally with a minus-1.0 turnover margin per game (1.6 giveaways per contest).

That lack of ball security plays directly into the hands of Clemson’s defense, which leads the FBS with 72 passes defended. Cornerback Ashton Hampton (14 pass breakups, two interceptions) and cornerback Elliot Washington II (five interceptions) anchor a secondary that allows just 215.0 passing yards per game. Up front, defensive end Will Heldt (14.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks) and linebacker Sammy Brown (76 tackles) spearhead a unit holding opponents to 21.6 points per game.

Special teams also loom large in a series frequently decided by late kicks. Clemson placekicker Nolan Hauser has connected on 31 of 34 field goal attempts in 2026, tying the NCAA single-season record and setting the ACC mark while converting 90.32 percent of his kicks.

Final Betting Odds and Prediction

The Pick: South Carolina’s offensive firepower—averaging 5.9 yards per play and converting 46.04 percent of its third downs—presents a significant test for a Clemson offense that ranks near the bottom of the FBS in scoring (19.3 points per game) and passing efficiency. However, the Gamecocks’ minus-1.0 turnover margin is a dangerous flaw against an opportunistic Clemson defense that thrives on takeaways and boasts the nation’s top pass-breakup unit. Expect Clemson to control the clock on the ground, win the turnover battle, and rely on the historic leg of Nolan Hauser to snap the road team’s six-game winning streak in Death Valley.

Prediction: Clemson 23, South Carolina 20