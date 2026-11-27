Alabama is still alive in the hunt for a spot in the final SEC Championship Game.

The Crimson Tide will need multiple things to go their way on the final weekend of the regular season to make that happen, including a positive result in the Iron Bowl against Auburn.

Texas and Tennessee are also involved in the final equation.

Alabama’s SEC Championship Game Scenarios

There are essentially two scenarios for Alabama, one much more likely than the other, but neither particularly probable.

Alabama needs three things to happen this weekend in the more likely possibility:

Alabama beats Auburn.

Texas A&M beats Texas.

Vanderbilt beats Tennessee.

That’s because both Texas and Tennessee hold tiebreakers for having beaten Alabama, so since they enter the weekend with tied records in SEC play, Alabama needs to one-up them this weekend.

However, there’s another scenario: a three-way tie. In a three-way tie, head-to-head can’t be used as the main tiebreaker, and CBS Sports revealed that the SEC would come down to its fourth tiebreaker, the cumulative SEC winning percentage of each of the three-way tied team’s conference opponents.

If all three of Alabama, Texas and Tennessee win this weekend, Alabama can make the SEC title game if:

Mississippi State beats Ole Miss.

LSU beats Arkansas.

The latter is much more likely there than the former.

So there’s a chance.

If Alabama loses on Saturday, the tiebreakers won’t work in its favor no matter what else happens.

Who Would Alabama Play in SEC Title Game?

Alabama would play Georgia if the Crimson Tide reach the SEC Championship Game.

The Bulldogs, led by Kirby Smart, have already clinched their spot.

Georgia is done with SEC play and takes on Georgia Tech to close the regular season.