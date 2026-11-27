The Louisville Cardinals only recently picked up their star quarterback, Lincoln Kienholz, from the transfer portal.

He hadn’t been able to break through at Ohio State, and so he found a new college football home via the portal. It has worked out well for him and the Cardinals.

The worry now is that Kienholz could consider transferring again. Given the opportunity, he has shined, and players who play at this level don’t always stay put after a standout season.

Recent comments by Kienholz have now paired with an update from a national college football writer to wonder whether Kienholz could indeed be on the transfer market.

Lincoln Kienholz Transfer Update

The Athletic’s Antonio Morales recently discussed a ton of transfer QB possibilities in a new article published on Wednesday.

Kienholz is one of the players Morales listed in his “quarterbacks to watch” category.

“The Cardinals took a chance on an inexperienced Kienholz, and he has thrived this season,” Morales writes. “He’s on this list because he created doubt when he didn’t really answer a recent question about his future at Louisville. He would be one of the top transfer options if he went that route.”

In an offseason when a bunch of teams will be looking for a new quarterback, Kienholz would likely cash in in a major way if he chose to transfer.

Lincoln Kienholz Comments on Future

After Kienholz led Louisville to an emphatic win over Pitt last weekend, he was asked what he thinks his future might hold. His answer wasn’t super encouraging to Louisville fans.

“I’d say right now I’m still focused on the season,” Kienholz said. “I have a great team. I have two of my agents who are actually here tonight. I’m kind of out of it. It’s more of just those guys just focused on those things so I can focus on football.”

While it’s fair for him to be focused on the season at hand, he also could’ve been more emphatic about considering a future at Louisville. It certainly doesn’t seem like a great sign.

There’s still more for the Cardinals to do before the season is over, but fears about Kienholz leaving appear to be legitimate.