The Mid-American Conference has a tendency in recent seasons to come down to the wire, and that’s certainly the case as the 2026 MAC campaign heads toward its conclusion.

Two teams will meet in the MAC championship game, except neither of the conference title game participants have been decided yet. Toledo, Ohio, Buffalo, Western Michigan and Miami (Ohio) can all still make it to Ford Field in a week’s time to play for a conference championship.

That creates some fascinating scenarios in the final couple days of the regular season, with MACtion scheduled for both Friday and Saturday following Thanksgiving.

Here’s what you need to know about each team’s scenarios to make it to Detroit.

Buffalo MAC Title Game Scenarios

Buffalo gets in with one result and one result only.

If the Bulls beat Akron, they will play for a conference title.

Buffalo would play Toledo if the Rockets win their matchup with Ohio, but they’d play the Bobcats if OU wins that game.

Ohio MAC Title Game Scenarios

The Bobcats are into the title game with one result and one result only.

If Ohio beats Toledo, they are into the MAC title game.

They could then have potential matchups with Buffalo, WMU, Miami or even Toledo again depending on other results.

Toledo MAC Title Game Scenarios

The Rockets can make the championship game in two different ways.

The first is if they beat Ohio on Friday. That puts Toledo in for sure.

The second is if Toledo loses but then gets an Akron win over Buffalo and a Ball State win over Central Michigan. In that scenario, Toledo would rematch with Ohio in a week.

If Toledo wins and Buffalo wins, it’ll be Rockets-Bulls in Detroit. If Akron upsets Buffalo and Toledo beats Ohio, then it’s Toledo-WMU.

Western Michigan MAC Title Game Scenarios

The Broncos don’t control their own destiny here. They have two ways to get in, but after the loss to Miami earlier this week, both paths are out of WMU’s control.

One scenario has WMU in the title game if Akron beats Buffalo and Toledo beats Ohio.

The other scenario gets Western Michigan in if Akron beats Buffalo and Ohio beats Toledo and CMU beats Ball State and Bowling Green beats UMass.

Miami MAC Title Game Scenarios

Miami kept its hopes alive with a win over Western Michigan earlier this week. They need lots of help now.

The RedHawks need all four of these results:

Akron beats Buffalo

Ohio beats Toledo

CMU beats Ball State

UMass beats Bowling Green

If all four of those things happen, Miami would play Ohio for the MAC title.