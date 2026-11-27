There’s always something particularly intriguing about a talented transfer quarterback from a lesser-known Division I program.

Take, for example, Louisiana Tech and the Bulldogs’ star quarterback, Blake Baker.

Baker isn’t in the transfer portal yet, and that’s not a decision he’ll have even made quite yet — the regular season isn’t quite over.

But as analysts and reporters begin to look at the players who could look to transfer this offseason, Baker’s name has come up.

The QB transfer portal market has become one of the biggest storylines in college football every year. If Baker ends up transferring, he’ll have tons of attention on him, because Baker has been brilliant for Louisiana Tech.

Blake Baker Transfer Decision

Baker has been nearly spotless this season for Louisiana Tech.

That’s what has The Athletic’s Antonio Morales watching Baker as a transfer candidate. Morales, in a new article on Wednesday, broke down a ton of names who could transfer for various reasons, and Baker was on his list.

“Baker has thrown 21 touchdowns to just one interception for a Bulldogs squad that is headed to the Sun Belt title game,” Morales writes. “His play could draw the attention of some P4 schools.”

While Baker doesn’t have to choose to transfer and move up the ranks of Division I college football, it’s certainly a temptation for a lot of Group of 6 quarterbacks.

The chance to prove himself at a bigger school could appeal to Baker — so certainly keep an eye on his name when the portal news starts to emerge in the weeks ahead.

Landing Spots

There is expected to be a larger demand for quarterbacks this offseason than supply.

That’s what could make it even more intriguing for a guy like Baker to enter the portal. There will be a lot of teams seeking QBs.

One intriguing name that has been thrown out? North Carolina. Another? Auburn.

That’s just a sampling of two, and there will be a lot more looking. But those are the kind of programs that you’d think Baker would at least consider if he heard that they were interested.

Louisiana Tech has seen Baker’s brilliance up close. There’s a chance the college football world eventually sees it elsewhere, too.