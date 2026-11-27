Avery Johnson has been a much-hyped quarterback for a long time.

Kansas State landed the playmaker with the great hair and hoped he could lead them to major achievements.

Instead, Johnson has been inconsistent — both when he’s on the field, but also in his ability to simply stay on the field.

Kansas State’s season isn’t done yet, but Johnson has only been available for about half of it.

The Wildcats take on Iowa State on Saturday in the final game of the regular season, and the always-busy college football offseason is looming soon enough.

The biggest question in Manhattan, Kansas will be whether Johnson chooses to stick around or opts to jump into the transfer portal.

Avery Johnson Transfer Update

Johnson has been floated as a transfer candidate a couple of times this season.

The latest came in a new article published on Wednesday by The Athletic’s Antonio Morales — he named Johnson a “quarterback to watch” as a possibility to end up in the portal.

“Johnson has played only six games because of injury this season, but he has never lived up to the recruiting buzz he generated in high school,” Morales writes. “He’s spent his entire career with the Wildcats, but would the two sides be better off looking at other options?”

It’s particularly disappointing that Johnson has spent so much time on the sideline this season. A QB leaving in the transfer portal after an injury-plagued season just adds insult to injury.

Transfer QB Outlook

It’s worth noting that the QB transfer market could be fruitful for the top names available.

There’s expected to be a lot of demand — potentially from programs like Michigan, Miami, Florida State, Auburn, Texas A&M and much more — and less supply.

So if Johnson enters the portal, he could be looking at a long list of suitors to go along with an eventual big payday.

It’s not a given that Johnson will leave Kansas State, but evidently it seems to be in play.