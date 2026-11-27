The good news for the Ohio State Buckeyes is that one of the best high school athletes in the state, Michael Boyle, seems set to stay in Columbus and attend OSU.

The tricky part is knowing what Boyle is actually going to compete in for the Buckeyes — wrestling or football.

Boyle is a standout athlete from Bishop Watterson High School in Columbus, and he’s a finalist for the state’s Mr. Football award.

Despite that, Boyle seems set to wrestle in college for the Buckeyes, not play football.

He’s an immense talent in both, and it’ll be fascinating to watch Boyle’s path going forward — which he is hoping soon includes a 2026 state football title before pursuing another wrestling crown in Ohio before starting his college career.

Michael Boyle Decision

Indications are that Boyle has made it clear that he intends to wrestle at Ohio State despite football pursuits.

This is what Yappi Sports wrote on X:

The Central District defensive player of the year and undisputed linchpin of a team shooting for a third unbeaten state title (the first two in DIII), Boyle has racked up 111 tackles, 36 TFL, 19 sacks, 2 FF and 1 FR in just 11 games (missed one winning the world championship 98k wrestling title) and 36 quarters due to lopsided wins entering a state semifinal for a 12-0 team that has yielded just 62 points. Even after committing to Ohio State to wrestle, Boyle has been deluged with pleas from numerous Power 4 programs (including Ohio State) to reconsider or play both sports, but has reiterated that his goal is to make the US Olympic team and win a gold medal. He is a three-time state wrestling champ. In 2025, Boyle was selected Division III state defensive player of the year and MVP of the championship game.

Boyle certainly is as good as it gets on the mat.

Would he make a gridiron difference? Probably. But it’s clear Boyle knows where his highest ceiling seems to be, and he’s going for it.

Ohio State Wrestling

Boyle sticking in town to wrestle for Ohio State is a huge development in and of itself.

The Buckeyes have had some powerhouse wrestlers, but they haven’t always been quite among the top-tier programs in the country.

Having a guy like Boyle stay home is as good a win as their program can get on the recruiting front. He can keep the Buckeyes near the top of the totem pole — they’ve been in great position in recent years, and Boyle is the type of foundational building block that can keep the program soaring going forward.