Austin Mack was Alabama’s starting quarterback on Saturday with no Keelon Russell, and it was a special opportunity for him, no matter the opponent.

Mack showed solid awareness throughout the game, but none better than after it was all over and he was jogging off the field.

The QB realized he had forgotten to do something, and cameras caught him changing direction entirely.

It’s the kind of feel-good video that will go somewhat viral, and it’s a moment Mack earned.

Austin Mack Feel-Good Moment

As Austin Mack was running to the locker room beyond the end zone, cameras caught him suddenly making a sharp left turn to head back toward the sideline stands.

Mack took off his headband after the long trot over, and he seemed to seek out a specific person to hand it to.

Seemingly at some point, Mack had promised his headband to a fan watching the game — and while he nearly forgot, Mack remembered to make sure that fan got that small token of appreciation.

It’s the kind of memory the fan likely won’t forget anytime soon, the sort of small gesture, feel-good opportunity that Mack recognized as important.

Here’s the video (or at this link if it doesn’t display):

It’s just a solid moment that shows who Mack is.

Austin Mack Stats

Starting in place of the resting Keelon Russell, Mack was quite efficient in the 47-0 win over Chattanooga.

He completed 20-of-25 passes for 254 yards. Mack threw four touchdowns.

He also ran six times for 28 yards and a score.

Mack’s touchdowns went to Rico Scot, Lotzeir Brooks, Ryan Coleman-Williams and Noah Rogers.

It’s the kind of performance that shows Mack is a capable backup going forward if that’s the path he chooses. It also could prove to other teams that Mack could be a worthy starter in a different program if he decides to transfer.

For now, Alabama got to rest Russell while building up some confidence in Mack. If they need him in games to come, the Crimson Tide will feel comfortable trusting Mack.