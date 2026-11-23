Ryan Coleman-Williams’ college football career has been far from a straight line.

He was a freshman phenom, a drop-happy sophomore, and now an injury-battling junior.

Through it all, though, Coleman-Williams hasn’t changed who he is. That’s what Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer has noticed, and it’s what gives Coleman-Williams the best hope for his future outlook, both for however long his college career lasts and then into the NFL, as well.

DeBoer had the chance to speak about Coleman-Williams at his press conference on Monday, and he laid out just how impressive an individual Coleman-Williams has been for the Crimson Tide.

Kalen DeBoer on Ryan Coleman-Williams

Ryan Coleman-Williams has performed well since returning from a head injury, now wearing the bulky Guardian Cap on his head.

That included a touchdown in Saturday’s blowout of Chattanooga, a comfortable Alabama tune-up before playing Auburn in the Iron Bowl to close out the regular season.

DeBoer has liked what he’s seen from Coleman-Williams, sharing this message on Monday:

“Ryan’s leadership has never wavered even on the games where he could not be with us. He was leading all week long. The up’s and down’s that Ryan’s gone through it, he continues to get his body in a better spot. Looking forward to a better weekend and him helping us lead.”

It’s clear that Alabama’s head coach appreciates what Coleman-Williams brings to the table, whether he’s on the field or not.

Ryan Coleman-Williams Future

Coleman-Williams would be eligible to leave for the NFL at the end of this season if he wants.

As a freshman, Coleman-Williams would’ve been widely expected to leave after the 2026 season and compete for a spot near the top of the draft with Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith.

Coleman-Williams hasn’t had the same simple success of Smith, though, and he’d be pushing to be a potential top-100 pick, not a first-rounder.

That could be enough of a case to get Coleman-Williams back to school. But that’s something he won’t determine quite yet.

There’s a rivalry game, then likely the College Football Playoff, before Coleman-Williams has to really figure his future out.