The Alabama Crimson Tide are set to bring in two new quarterbacks as part of their 2027 recruiting class.

As it stands, both remain alive in their respective high school playoffs. In Louisiana, it was Elijah Haven ensuring that his Dunham squad moved on with an impressive game.

Haven opted to come to Alabama over the other top schools in the SEC, and he’s putting the finishing touches on his epic high school career in the meantime.

Elijah Haven Stats in Playoff Win

Dunham won 69-0 in the first round of the postseason, but it wasn’t going to be nearly that easy in the second round.

The Tigers had to take on Loyola, and they managed to pull out a 35-22 win.

Haven scored three touchdowns for Dunham.

Twice, the athletic QB ran the ball into the end zone, and he also threw for one score.

You can watch one highlight here (or at this link if it doesn’t display):

After the game, Dunham head coach Neil Weiner had high praise for Haven.

“Elijah is the best in the business, so he’s going to get the ball when we need it,” Weiner said.

The five-star recruit Haven is listed at 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds.

He’s one of the three best QBs in his class, along with Nebraska commit Trae Taylor and Miami commit Izzy Adams.

Haven had offers from LSU and Georgia among many others, but he chose the Crimson Tide.

Elijah Haven Record Broken

One other bit of fascinating news emerged on Friday night in Louisiana high school football: Haven’t single-season touchdown passes record was broken.

Haven had set that mark last season by throwing for 62 scores.

Metairie Park Country Day QB Jack Grace has the new record at 65, and it came in wild fashion.

Notre Dame beat Country Day in the highest-scoring playoff game in LHSAA history, 91-84.

Grace threw for 10 touchdowns in the game, breaking his own state record for single-game touchdown passes.

Haven is still alive in these playoffs, which he’s surely happy about — but one record he held is no longer his, because Grace had the kind of day that will live on in legend for a long time.