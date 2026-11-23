The Alabama Crimson Tide have one game standing between them and the College Football Playoff.

On Saturday, Alabama will play its annual Iron Bowl rivalry game against Auburn, and barring some other upsets, the Crimson Tide won’t get to play in the SEC title game.

That means that the Auburn game could be the last data point for Alabama in proving that it belongs in the College Football Playoff.

There’s good news on that front, though — it sounds like Alabama may not even need a result against Auburn.

Alabama Likely Safe for CFP

ESPN’s Bill Connelly wrote a new article after Saturday in which he examined the CFP picture.

His feeling is that Alabama is one of either six or seven teams that is safely into the field even with a loss this week.

Connelly writes:

“The CFP committee always manages to surprise me in some form or fashion on Tuesday nights, but I feel comfortable making this broad generalization: At this point, six to seven teams — Utah (11-0), Georgia (10-1), Notre Dame (10-1), Miami (10-1), Alabama (9-2), Texas (9-2) and quite possibly Tennessee (9-2) — have to feel secure about losing a Rivalry Week game but remaining in the projected playoff field. In some order, they should make up the top seven in the new rankings.”

Essentially, his point as it pertains to Alabama is that a loss to Auburn shouldn’t knock the Crimson Tide out of the field.

That’s helped by the fact that UCLA and Indiana both lost on Saturday, putting more teams on the bubble and keeping Alabama in an even more secure spot.

The Crimson Tide are heavily favored to beat Auburn, of course, so this scenario may not even come to pass.

But it has to feel good to know that no matter what, Alabama is likely into the CFP.

Seeding Matters

Alabama will want to win, though, because a couple things are still in play.

The Nos. 5 through 8 seeds get to host a first-round Playoff game, which is an exciting opportunity and a clear advantage.

The top-four seeds get byes, and while Alabama would potentially need some help to move up there, a win certainly at least would keep them technically in that hunt.

The Crimson Tide sure would like to avoid an upset loss to Auburn that could then send them on the road in the first round of the CFP.