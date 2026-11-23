The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide secured a dominant 47-0 win over the Chattanooga Mocs on Saturday to improve to 9-2 on the season and pretty much lock themselves into the College Football Playoff.

Alabama still has plenty to play for this week, as the Crimson Tide host rival Auburn in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night for the famous Iron Bowl.

A loss would certainly set the Crimson Tide back and eliminate any chance they have of making the SEC Championship Game. However, the way the committee clearly views Alabama suggests a defeat would not push the team outside the top 12.

Kalen DeBoer Provides Update on Russell’s Health

Speaking to the media on Monday, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer provided an update on quarterback Keelon Russell’s health as he works through an ankle injury that kept him out of Saturday’s game against Chattanooga.

“Yeah, he’s in a good spot. Just him not having to go on the football field over the weekend will help him as he starts the week. Any type of stress you put on yourself when something is sore just makes it linger and prevents you from being able to play and practice the way you need to. But because of what we were able to do on Saturday and keeping him off his feet, he’ll be able to continue to progress and move forward in a really good way. I’m excited about his health and the direction it’s going. I’d expect him to be full go this week,” DeBoer said.

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer on Keelon Russell health https://t.co/VGf9EQVBrg — Colin Gay (@_ColinGay) November 23, 2026

Russell’s 2026 Season With Alabama

It’s been a stellar 2026 campaign for Russell, who’s in his first year as the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback.

Through 10 starts, Russell has completed 67.3% of his passes for 2,480 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also rushed 82 times for 277 yards and five touchdowns.