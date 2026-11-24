The Alabama Crimson Tide will look to close out the regular season with its 10th victory when it hosts the Auburn Tigers in the Iron Bowl on Saturday.

Alabama enters the rivalry matchup with a 9-2 overall record following its dominant 47-0 victory over Chattanooga.

Meanwhile, Auburn improved to 7-4 with a 59-17 victory over Samford, securing a winning season in its first year under head coach Alex Golesh.

Despite Auburn’s improvement this season, ESPN is giving Alabama a considerable advantage in Saturday’s matchup.

ESPN Gives Alabama Overwhelming Odds to Defeat Auburn

According to ESPN’s matchup predictor on Tuesday morning, the Crimson Tide has an 88.3% chance of defeating the Tigers on Saturday.

Here is how ESPN views the matchup:

Team Win Probability Alabama Crimson Tide 88.3% Auburn Tigers 11.7%

Alabama also enters the matchup as a two-touchdown favorite. alabamafootball.org

While ESPN’s analytical model heavily favors the Crimson Tide, the Iron Bowl has historically produced its share of unexpected results.

Alabama has won six consecutive meetings against Auburn, including a 27-20 victory over the Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium last season.

Alabama Has Plenty at Stake in the Iron Bowl

For head coach Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide, Saturday’s game represents much more than an opportunity to extend their winning streak against their biggest rival.

Alabama entered the week ranked No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings and remains firmly in contention for a national championship.

A victory over Auburn would give the Crimson Tide its first 10-win regular season under DeBoer and put Alabama in a strong position entering the postseason.

However, Auburn would love nothing more than to spoil those championship aspirations and deliver a statement victory for Golesh in his first Iron Bowl.

Saturday’s matchup is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT at Bryant-Denny Stadium and will be televised nationally on ABC.