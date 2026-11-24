Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer called the Iron Bowl “arguably the greatest rivalry in college football” during his Monday press conference. As the Crimson Tide prepares to face Auburn on Saturday, DeBoer framed the game as both a date Alabama fans circle every year and a chance for his team to show how far it has come this season.

Kalen DeBoer Explains His Approach to the Iron Bowl

“It’s arguably the greatest rivalry in college football. And that’s the way we look at it, and that’s our mindset. It’s an extremely important game to our fan base,” DeBoer said. “And obviously, for us, there’s a lot of things. It’s this rivalry in particular, the Iron Bowl. But it’s also this team and our season. And so, it’s a culmination of all the work that we’ve put in and the moment that we have in front of us on Saturday.”

DeBoer opened his answer by talking about Alabama’s fans before turning to the players who will take the field Saturday. For fans, the game carries a year’s worth of bragging rights. For the players, it’s the last chance in the regular season to put months of work on display.

Alabama Gets One More Regular-Season Test Against Auburn

That’s where DeBoer’s choice of the word “culmination” stands out. Alabama has spent the season building toward the team it wants to be in late November. Auburn gets the final regular-season chance to test how much progress the Crimson Tide has made.

On Saturday, Alabama has a chance to close its regular season with a win its fans will talk about until the teams meet again.

Kickoff for the 91st edition of the Iron Bowl is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.