Alabama will be without seven players against Auburn, but four Crimson Tide defenders are listed as probable on the initial Iron Bowl availability report. Three of them are linebackers, including Luke Metz and Caleb Woodson. Auburn, meanwhile, listed starting quarterback Byrum Brown as questionable.

The SEC released its first report Wednesday night, three days before the rivals meet in Tuscaloosa. Alabama enters the regular-season finale at 9-2, while Auburn is 7-4 in its first season under Alex Golesh. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Bryant-Denny Stadium. ABC will televise the game.

Alabama Lists Four Defenders as Probable Against Auburn

Metz, Woodson and Desmond Umeozulu are all probable at linebacker, along with defensive lineman Fatutoa Henry. Head coach Kalen DeBoer indicated Monday that he expected Metz and Woodson to be available. The Wednesday report was in line with that outlook.

Having all three linebackers available would give defensive coordinator Kane Wommack more options, with one linebacker and two defensive linemen already ruled out. Those absences include linebacker Cayden Jones and defensive linemen Mhari Johnson and Jeremiah Beaman.

There was also a notable omission on Alabama’s side. Starting quarterback Keelon Russell did not appear on the report after sitting out the Crimson Tide’s 47-0 win over Chattanooga. DeBoer said Monday that he expected Russell to be a “full go” for Auburn.

Auburn QB Byrum Brown Questionable for the Iron Bowl

Brown’s status is the biggest question on Auburn’s side of the report. The Tigers’ starting quarterback played just two snaps in last week’s 59-17 win over Samford. He told reporters Tuesday that he felt good and was looking forward to playing, but Auburn listed him as questionable Wednesday.

Brown’s availability matters to Alabama’s run defense as much as its pass defense. Brown leads Auburn in rushing, so Alabama’s edge defenders have to account for him on read-option plays and when he breaks the pocket. Auburn also listed linebacker De’Marcus Riddick as questionable and ruled out linebacker Bryce Deas and cornerback Gavin Jenkins.

Full Initial Alabama vs. Auburn Availability Report

Alabama out

DB Jireh Edwards

LB Cayden Jones

DL Mhari Johnson

DB Nick Sherman

TE Josh Ford

OL Casey Poe

DL Jeremiah Beaman

Alabama probable

LB Luke Metz

LB Caleb Woodson

LB Desmond Umeozulu

DL Fatutoa Henry

Auburn out

LB Bryce Deas

CB Gavin Jenkins

Auburn questionable

LB De’Marcus Riddick

QB Byrum Brown

The SEC will post updates Thursday and Friday, with the final availability report due 90 minutes before kickoff, at 5 p.m. CT Saturday.