The Alabama Crimson Tide keep winning football games, but they also keep dropping in the College Football Playoff weekly rankings.

For the second week in a row, ‘Bama fell down the board. The CFP committee released the latest rankings on Tuesday night, and they aren’t helpful to Alabama.

The Crimson Tide still have control of their fate entering the Iron Bowl against Auburn this weekend, but it’s fascinating to see their lack of favor from the committee.

There could be implications on their national title chances, too, so it’s worth understanding what’s going on.

Alabama CFP Ranking

In the latest College Football Playoff ranking, Alabama is slotted in as the No. 6 team in the country.

This comes after being ranked No. 3 for two weeks and then No. 5 last week.

Mind you, Alabama hasn’t lost since Oct. 17 when Tennessee beat the Crimson Tide.

This week, the committee finally moved the Volunteers above Alabama to No. 5. They clearly felt good enough about the rest of Tennessee’s results to put them close together, and then they could use head-to-head to slot those teams in relation to each other.

Alabama has beaten Texas A&M, LSU, Vanderbilt and Chattanooga since losing to the Vols — but none of those teams is in the latest CFP top-25, which isn’t helping their cause.

All the Crimson Tide can do at this point is beat Auburn this weekend. They won’t miss the Playoff, but seeding could still matter.

Which Seeds Matter?

The seeds for the CFP matter mostly in buckets.

The top-four seeds get first-round byes. That’s the biggest implication of Alabama’s drop to No. 6 — they’re now in need of two other results to go their way to move into a bye position, which seems unlikely.

The Nos. 5-8 seeds get to host first-round home games against the Nos. 9-12 seeds. That’s the biggest reason Alabama needs to take care of business this weekend against Auburn. A first-round Playoff game in Tuscaloosa would be a big deal, and home-field advantage obviously can play a big role in college football.

At this point, all Alabama can do is keep winning.