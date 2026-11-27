The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide have pretty much locked up their spot in the College Football Playoff, but Saturday still marks their most meaningful game of the season.

They’re set to host the Auburn Tigers in the iconic Iron Bowl at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

History shows that no matter the records or rankings, this matchup always has the potential to deliver an all-time classic.

Iron Bowl Weather Forecast for Auburn-Alabama

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, but what can fans expect from the weather in Tuscaloosa for this SEC showdown?

According to AMS Certified Broadcast Meteorologist James Spann, the weather will be “cold and dry,” with light winds around 10 mph.

“IRON BOWL: The weather will be cold and dry for the biggest game of the year in Alabama tomorrow night in Tuscaloosa (Auburn at Alabama, 6:30p CT kickoff),” Spann posted on X. “About 52 degrees at kickoff, temperatures falling into the 40s during the game. Light wind, under 10 mph.”

IRON BOWL: The weather will be cold and dry for the biggest game of the year in Alabama tomorrow night in Tuscaloosa (Auburn at Alabama, 6:30p CT kickoff). About 52 degrees at kickoff, temperatures falling into the 40s during the game. Light wind, under 10 mph. — James Spann (@spann) November 27, 2026

Looking at Alabama

The Crimson Tide enter this matchup with a 9-2 record, while Auburn, under first-year head coach Alex Golesh, is no slouch at 7-4.

Auburn also stands as the only team to beat No. 1-ranked Georgia this season, pulling off what was far and away the biggest upset of the 2026 campaign.

So this one could be closer than expected if Alabama takes Auburn lightly. The Crimson Tide enter the contest as 14.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

One injury to monitor is Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown, who currently carries a questionable designation due to an undisclosed issue.