Alabama football entered the week in position to skip the first round of the College Football Playoff. Now the Crimson Tide are playing to keep a potential playoff game in Tuscaloosa.

The CFP selection committee dropped Alabama from No. 3 to No. 6 on Tuesday despite the Tide improving to 9-2 with a win over Chattanooga. Texas moved up to No. 3, and Tennessee climbed to No. 5. Both SEC teams now sit ahead of Alabama heading into Saturday’s Iron Bowl against Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

In the NCAA’s projected bracket, Alabama would host No. 11 Texas Tech in the first round. The winner would face No. 3 Texas in the quarterfinals. That’s a meaningful change for Kalen DeBoer’s team, which would have started in the quarterfinals a week earlier.

Alabama’s CFP Ranking Still Puts a Home Game Within Reach

The top four teams in the final CFP rankings receive first-round byes. Seeds No. 5 through No. 8 host on campus. At No. 6, Alabama is still in that second group, with Miami and Wake Forest occupying the final two projected hosting spots.

Beating Auburn would give Alabama 10 regular-season wins and make it harder for the committee to move the Tide out of hosting range. There’s also room to climb if the teams directly ahead stumble. Texas visits Texas A&M on Friday, and Tennessee plays Vanderbilt on Saturday. Alabama will enter the Iron Bowl knowing the result in College Station.

A win also keeps Alabama in the running for the SEC Championship Game. The simplest path to a rematch with Georgia is an Iron Bowl victory paired with losses by Texas and Tennessee. Beating the committee’s No. 1 team would give the Tide a much stronger chance to return to the top four.

An Iron Bowl Loss Would Put Alabama’s Playoff Résumé Under Pressure

The difference between 10-2 and 9-3 matters because of what Alabama has left on its résumé. Kentucky and South Carolina fell out of the latest CFP Top 25, leaving the Tide without a win over a currently ranked team. Its two losses came against No. 1 Georgia and No. 5 Tennessee, and Tennessee has the head-to-head win.

A loss to Auburn would add an unranked opponent to that list and give the committee more reason to move Alabama down. At that point, the discussion could shift from whether the Tide will host to whether it has enough to secure an at-large bid.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday on ABC. Alabama already knows where it would play if the bracket were set today. Beating Auburn is the step it can take to bring postseason football to Bryant-Denny Stadium.