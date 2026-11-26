The Alabama Crimson Tide snatched the Thanksgiving spotlight on the recruiting trail. All before taking on Iron Bowl rival Auburn on Saturday. Coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff reeled in not one, but two new verbal commits.

And a third could be on the horizon too after the holiday, per one national recruiting insider.

Alabama Lands 2 Commits, Including DPOY Winner

The Crimson Tide’s recruiting blitz launched Wednesday evening. Alabama flipped Minnesota cornerback commit Jyden German to boost the defensive class for the 2027 recruiting cycle.

But ‘Bama wasn’t through with reeling in the Fort Myers, Florida talent German. Alabama energized Tide fans on the holiday by landing a past Defensive Player of the Year winner from the junior college football ranks.

Edge rusher Dylan Gill out of Hutchinson Community College in Kansas is on board for this class. Gill made his decision in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving.

Miami Legacy Recruit Part of Alabama Surge

German is the son of Miami star Jammi German. But he dove into why Alabama became home in the end with Blake Byler of On3/Rivals.

“I fit what they need in the secondary and they have made that clear to me. For me, it’s just the amount of professionalism. They are very professional program who preach and practice excellence,” German said.

Gill admitted to On3 that ‘Bama was a childhood dream school.

“Alabama has always been a childhood team that everybody wants to play at one day. I want to learn from the best and be coached by the best. SEC football is different. That’s another big reason, SEC football is just different,” Gill said.

Between the two, it’s Gill who’ll have three more years of eligibility left when he arrives to Tuscaloosa. And Gill is also a Miami native too, handing DeBoer and Alabama two 305 region talents. Except Gill may not be the only JUCO talent to come off the recruiting board during the final weekend of Nov. 2026.

Alabama Not Done Recruiting Past 5-Star

The Tide are expecting one more prominent visitor for the famed Iron Bowl showdown. This one also comes with Miami ties, but is a past five-star signing for the Hurricanes who also needed to go the junior college route.

“Alabama is still pursuing a second JUCO prospect this cycle — Long Beach City College edge rusher Hayden Lowe, who is scheduled for an official visit this coming weekend,” Byler said.

Lowe rose to five-star status for Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, California. He also briefly committed to USC before Hurricanes edge rusher coach Jason Taylor helped flip him to Miami.

Now Alabama is positioned to pull off the massive hat trick on the recruiting trail if the Tide completes the sales pitch for Lowe.