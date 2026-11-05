LSU Surprisingly Lands Ex-$37 Million College Football Coach Days Before Alabama Game: Report

LSU is making a late move just days before the Tigers take on Alabama, according to the latest college football news. Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin is turning to a longtime college football head coach as a new addition to the staff.

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported that LSU is on the verge of reuniting with the Tigers former defensive coordinator Dave Aranda after his recent firing as the Baylor head coach.

Aranda is now expected to work as an analyst on Kiffin’s LSU staff.

“LSU is working to try and add former Baylor head coach Dave Aranda in an analyst-type role and he’s currently in Baton Rouge, sources tell me and @AYSSPORTS for @CBSSports,” Zenitz detailed in a November 5, message on X.

“Before Baylor, was LSU’s defensive coordinator from 2016-19.”

Here’s what you need to know about the move ahead of the Alabama-LSU game.

Prior to Being Fired, Dave Aranda Signed a $37 Million Contract Extension With Baylor in 2022

Aranda went 40-40 as Baylor’s head coach before being fired on October 25, with a 4-3 record. Back in 2022, Aranda signed a contract extension with Baylor worth more than $37 million, per Yahoo Sports.

Aranda’s previous deal with Baylor was slated to go through the 2029 college football season. The coach was earning $4.7 million annually with the Bears and has a buyout of at least $12 million.

LSU Is Reuniting Wtih Dave Aranda Days Before Alabama Game

Aranda is coming off an intense stretch at Baylor with his name being floated in hot seat rumors for more than one year. The latest move marks a reunion for Aranda and LSU.

Aranda served as an assistant at LSU from 2016 to 2019 before ultimately being named the Baylor head coach. While the timing of the move is surprising, it is unlikely to give LSU much of an added advantage ahead of the Alabama game.



LSU HC Lane Kiffin Makes Candid Admission on Alabama

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Aranda was previously coaching in the Big 12 and is unlikely to provide added knowledge on the SEC. Kiffin is preparing to take on an Alabama team that the polarizing coach believes will be their top opponent this season.

“We’ve got to make sure that we perform really well against a really good team that’s coached really well, that has really good players,” Kiffin remarked during a November 2, press conference.

“And you see them, and they look like old Alabama teams as far as their size, and length, and explosiveness of the skilled positions on offense and the quarterback,” Kiffin continued.

“So we’re going to have to play really well, because I do think this is the most talented (team), when you take the 22 (players), you know, not just the quarterback. This is the most talented team that we’ve played so far.”