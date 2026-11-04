Alabama’s College Football Playoff Ranking Raises a Major Question Ahead of LSU

The Alabama Crimson Tide received a significant vote of confidence from the College Football Playoff selection committee Tuesday night.

Despite carrying two losses into the final month of the regular season, Kalen DeBoer’s team debuted at No. 5 in the first CFP rankings of 2026.

That placement puts Alabama ahead of several programs with better overall records, including No. 6 Kentucky, No. 8 UCLA, and No. 9 BYU.

However, it also raises an important question heading into Saturday’s showdown with LSU.

Just how much room for error does Alabama have remaining?

Alabama Gets a Major Boost From CFP Committee

Alabama enters Saturday’s game at 6-2, with losses to Georgia and Tennessee.

Yet the selection committee clearly values the Crimson Tide’s overall résumé, including its head-to-head victory over Kentucky.

Perhaps the most surprising aspect of Alabama’s ranking is its position relative to Tennessee.

The Volunteers defeated Alabama earlier this season but debuted eight spots behind the Tide at No. 13.

That discrepancy shows the committee is evaluating the full body of work rather than relying solely on head-to-head results.

For Alabama, the initial ranking is encouraging.

It suggests the Crimson Tide remains firmly in the playoff conversation despite its earlier setbacks.

LSU Showdown Could Determine Alabama’s Playoff Outlook

Alabama travels to Baton Rouge on Saturday to face No. 14 LSU in another critical SEC matchup.

A win would take the Tide to 7-2 and add another ranked opponent to its win column.

More importantly, it would strengthen Alabama’s position entering the final weeks of the regular season.

A loss would create a much more complicated situation.

Falling to 6-3 would leave Alabama trying to convince the committee that a three-loss team deserves a place among the nation’s 12 playoff participants.

That argument becomes particularly difficult when several other contenders are fighting for limited at-large positions.

Alabama Controls Its Own Opportunity

The good news for DeBoer and the Crimson Tide is that they enter November in a stronger position than many expected following the loss to Tennessee.

At No. 5, Alabama is currently positioned to host a first-round playoff game if the projected bracket were finalized today.

However, the committee’s first rankings are only a starting point.

Saturday’s game against LSU provides Alabama with an opportunity to strengthen its postseason résumé and eliminate some of the uncertainty surrounding its playoff chances.

The question is whether the Crimson Tide can take advantage of that opportunity.