Alabama Has Clear Keelon Russell Need Against LSU, Says Nick Saban

The Alabama Crimson Tide play a huge game on Saturday against the LSU Tigers.

It’s a classic SEC clash with a lot on the line, and it’s the kind of game when ‘Bama will need quarterback Keelon Russell to be at his best.

Russell has had ups and downs in his first season as Alabama’s starter, but he’s clearly just as talented as they hoped when they landed him as a top-rated recruit.

Alabama didn’t recruit Russell for lesser games, though. They brought him to Tuscaloosa to shine brightest when they take on other contenders, like Lane Kiffin’s Tigers.

Before every big game, quarterbacks find the spotlight — expectations are set for what they need to do to win.

In this case, Alabama coaching legend Nick Saban has some thoughts on how Russell can make sure the Crimson Tide win on Saturday.

Nick Saban on Keelon Russell

Saban joined the Pat McAfee Show on Friday to discuss a number of topics — but clearly, Alabama-LSU was going to be at the top of the list.

This is what Saban had to say regarding Russell:

“They’re gonna pressure the quarterback a lot, which Alabama is gonna have to handle. (LSU) can put points on the board even better than Tennessee. This is gonna be a big, big challenge for Alabama… (Hopefully) Keelon Russell can play with a little more consistency. It’s OK to punt. I tell the quarterback all the time that if every drive ends with a kick, we’re OK. Punt, field goal, extra point, we’re OK. But you don’t have to try to make plays that aren’t there that turn into negative plays that just kill you in the game.”

If Russell can keep the football in Alabama’s control, it allows himself and the rest of the Crimson Tide playmakers to make plays. Saban’s point is simple but clear — turnovers can cost Alabama on Saturday against LSU.

What Tennessee Loss Tells Us

When Alabama lost to Tennessee in Knoxville on Oct. 17, Russell was far from his best.

He threw two interceptions, and he also lost a fumble on an early strip-sack. Added together with one other Crimson Tide lost fumble, that was too much to overcome in a 26-10 loss.

LSU will pressure Russell and try to make him do that again.

Has Russell grown from that defeat? The college football world will find out on Saturday.