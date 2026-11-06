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Alabama Has Clear Keelon Russell Need Against LSU, Says Nick Saban

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TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 24: Keelon Russell #12 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks downfield for a receiver during the second quarter of the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 24, 2026 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Jason Clark/Getty Images)

The Alabama Crimson Tide play a huge game on Saturday against the LSU Tigers.

It’s a classic SEC clash with a lot on the line, and it’s the kind of game when ‘Bama will need quarterback Keelon Russell to be at his best.

Russell has had ups and downs in his first season as Alabama’s starter, but he’s clearly just as talented as they hoped when they landed him as a top-rated recruit.

Alabama didn’t recruit Russell for lesser games, though. They brought him to Tuscaloosa to shine brightest when they take on other contenders, like Lane Kiffin’s Tigers.

Before every big game, quarterbacks find the spotlight — expectations are set for what they need to do to win.

In this case, Alabama coaching legend Nick Saban has some thoughts on how Russell can make sure the Crimson Tide win on Saturday.

Nick Saban on Keelon Russell

GettyKNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 17: Keelon Russell #12 of the Alabama Crimson Tide throws against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Neyland Stadium on October 17, 2026 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Camden Hall/Getty Images)

Saban joined the Pat McAfee Show on Friday to discuss a number of topics — but clearly, Alabama-LSU was going to be at the top of the list.

This is what Saban had to say regarding Russell:

“They’re gonna pressure the quarterback a lot, which Alabama is gonna have to handle. (LSU) can put points on the board even better than Tennessee. This is gonna be a big, big challenge for Alabama… (Hopefully) Keelon Russell can play with a little more consistency. It’s OK to punt. I tell the quarterback all the time that if every drive ends with a kick, we’re OK. Punt, field goal, extra point, we’re OK. But you don’t have to try to make plays that aren’t there that turn into negative plays that just kill you in the game.”

If Russell can keep the football in Alabama’s control, it allows himself and the rest of the Crimson Tide playmakers to make plays. Saban’s point is simple but clear — turnovers can cost Alabama on Saturday against LSU.

What Tennessee Loss Tells Us

GettyKNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 17: Keelon Russell #12 of the Alabama Crimson Tide scores a touchdown past Qua Moss #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Neyland Stadium on October 17, 2026 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Camden Hall/Getty Images)

When Alabama lost to Tennessee in Knoxville on Oct. 17, Russell was far from his best.

He threw two interceptions, and he also lost a fumble on an early strip-sack. Added together with one other Crimson Tide lost fumble, that was too much to overcome in a 26-10 loss.

LSU will pressure Russell and try to make him do that again.

Has Russell grown from that defeat? The college football world will find out on Saturday.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Alabama Has Clear Keelon Russell Need Against LSU, Says Nick Saban

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