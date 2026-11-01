Alabama Gets Unwelcome Surprise in ESPN FPI Rankings After Bye Week

Alabama didn’t take the field on Saturday, but that didn’t stop the Crimson Tide from taking a step backward in ESPN’s latest Football Power Index (FPI) rankings.

Following a much-needed bye week, Kalen DeBoer’s squad dropped one spot from No. 5 to No. 6 nationally in ESPN’s updated rankings released after Saturday’s Week 9 action.

Perhaps the biggest surprise? LSU jumped two spots to No. 5, moving ahead of Alabama just one week before the two SEC rivals square off in Baton Rouge.

The Crimson Tide remains one of the nation’s highest-rated teams, but the latest rankings serve as another reminder of just how competitive the SEC and College Football Playoff races have become.

Alabama Drops to No. 6 in ESPN’s Updated FPI Rankings

Despite slipping one position, Alabama’s FPI rating remained unchanged at 24.5, suggesting ESPN’s computer model still views the Crimson Tide as a legitimate national contender.

However, LSU’s rise to No. 5 makes next Saturday’s matchup even more intriguing.

Here is a look at ESPN’s updated FPI top 10 following Week 9:

Rank Team FPI 1 Notre Dame 26.8 2 Ohio State 26.2 3 Miami 26.1 4 Georgia 25.4 5 LSU 24.7 6 Alabama 24.5 7 Texas 24.0 8 Indiana 21.9 9 Ole Miss 21.5 10 Utah 18.4

Alabama is now the third-highest-rated team in the SEC, trailing Georgia and LSU.

The Crimson Tide also remains ahead of conference rivals Texas, Ole Miss, and Tennessee, all of whom rank among the nation’s top 15.

It’s worth noting that ESPN’s FPI isn’t a traditional ranking based solely on wins and losses. Instead, the model measures team strength and attempts to predict future performance.

That distinction helps explain why Alabama, despite its two losses, remains firmly inside the top 10.

ESPN Updates Alabama’s College Football Playoff Chances

Alabama’s position in the FPI rankings isn’t the only number worth monitoring.

ESPN’s updated projections give the Crimson Tide a 60.3% chance of reaching the College Football Playoff, along with a 16.8% chance of winning the SEC championship.

The model also projects Alabama to finish the regular season with approximately 9.4 wins and 2.9 losses.

Here’s a closer look at the Crimson Tide’s updated postseason projections:

College Football Playoff probability: 60.3%

SEC championship probability: 16.8%

National championship game probability: 13.7%

National championship probability: 6.9%

Probability of winning remaining regular-season games: 24.5%

While the Crimson Tide remains in a favorable position, those numbers highlight the importance of finishing the regular season strong.

With losses to Georgia and Tennessee already on the resume, Alabama can’t afford many more setbacks.

Alabama, LSU Set for Massive SEC Showdown

The timing of LSU’s jump ahead of Alabama couldn’t be more interesting.

The Tigers enter next Saturday’s matchup ranked No. 5 in ESPN’s FPI with a 24.7 rating, narrowly ahead of Alabama’s 24.5.

Both teams sit at 6-2, and both are fighting to strengthen their College Football Playoff resumes.

ESPN gives LSU a 48.8% chance of reaching the playoff, compared to Alabama’s 60.3%.

For DeBoer and the Crimson Tide, a victory in Baton Rouge would go a long way toward strengthening their postseason argument.

Alabama should also benefit from the additional rest after dealing with several significant injuries throughout the first eight games.

Players such as Ryan Coleman-Williams, Racin Delgatty, Zabien Brown and Terrance Green are among those whose availability will be worth monitoring as game week approaches.

The Crimson Tide responded to consecutive losses with a 31-20 victory over Texas A&M before entering its bye week.

Now comes another opportunity to prove it belongs among the nation’s elite.

ESPN’s computer model still believes Alabama has the talent to compete for a national championship.

But with November officially underway, it’s time for the Crimson Tide to turn those projections into results.