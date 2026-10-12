ESPN FPI Sends Strong Message About Alabama Following Loss to Georgia

The Alabama Crimson Tide suffered their first setback of the 2026 college football season Saturday night, falling 20-17 to the Georgia Bulldogs in a heartbreaking SEC showdown at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

While the loss certainly stings for Kalen DeBoer and his team, ESPN’s updated Football Power Index (FPI) suggests there is still plenty of reason for optimism in Tuscaloosa.

Despite falling to 5-1 on the season, Alabama remains firmly among the nation’s top teams according to ESPN’s predictive model. More importantly, the Crimson Tide’s chances of reaching the College Football Playoff remain extremely favorable.

In fact, the latest projections paint an encouraging picture of Alabama’s postseason outlook.

Alabama Remains Among Nation’s Elite in Updated ESPN FPI Rankings

According to ESPN’s updated FPI rankings, Alabama remains at No. 6 in ESPN’s Football Power Index following Saturday’s loss to Georgia.

The Crimson Tide currently hold an FPI rating of 26.6, a slight decrease from their 27.0 rating entering the matchup.

Although Alabama’s overall rating declined, the fact that the Crimson Tide maintained their position among the nation’s elite speaks to how ESPN’s model continues to evaluate DeBoer’s squad.

Even more encouraging are the updated postseason projections.

Here is where Alabama currently stands according to ESPN’s FPI:

National FPI ranking: No. 6

FPI rating: 26.6

Projected record: 10.2-2.3

Chance to win remaining games: 32.1%

Chance to win SEC championship: 23.9%

Chance to make College Football Playoff: 82.3%

Chance to win national championship: 10%

Those numbers are particularly noteworthy considering Alabama is coming off its first defeat of the season.

Before facing Georgia, Alabama’s playoff probability stood at 87.7%, meaning Saturday’s loss resulted in a relatively modest decrease of 5.4 percentage points.

The Crimson Tide’s national championship probability also dipped from 12.5% to 10%.

Nevertheless, ESPN’s projections suggest Alabama remains a legitimate contender for both the SEC championship and the national title.

Alabama’s College Football Playoff Outlook Remains Promising

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from ESPN’s latest FPI update is that Alabama still controls much of its postseason destiny.

Despite the loss to Georgia, the Crimson Tide have an 82.3% probability of making the College Football Playoff.

That is an encouraging number for a team that still has several challenging SEC matchups remaining on its schedule.

Alabama also showed Saturday night that it can compete with one of the nation’s premier programs. Despite struggling offensively at times and dealing with injuries along the defensive front, the Crimson Tide still had opportunities to defeat Georgia.

Of course, moral victories are not the standard in Tuscaloosa.

However, the loss does not erase the progress Alabama has made through the first half of the season.

With quarterback Keelon Russell continuing to develop and several talented playmakers surrounding him, the Crimson Tide have the potential to become an even more dangerous team as the season progresses.

The biggest challenge moving forward will be correcting the mistakes that surfaced against Georgia while continuing to build consistency on both sides of the football.

Alabama will have an immediate opportunity to respond Saturday, Oct. 17, when the Crimson Tide travel to Knoxville to face Tennessee.

The Volunteers currently sit at No. 13 in ESPN’s FPI rankings with a rating of 17.2, setting up another significant SEC showdown.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

For Alabama, the message from ESPN’s latest projections is relatively clear: Saturday’s loss was disappointing, but the Crimson Tide’s championship aspirations remain very much alive.