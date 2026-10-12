Kirby Smart Insults Alabama in Leaked Vulgar Message Amid Georgia’s Win vs. Bama

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart did not take kindly to Alabama’s talk about physicality, at least according to alleged leaked audio of his pre-game speech to the Dawgs ahead of the SEC showdown. Smart implored his team to prove that Georgia is a more physical team than Alabama.

Most of Smart’s speech is not suitable for print, but here’s an excerpt of the coach refuting Alabama’s claim about the team’s physicality.

“We’re gonna (expletive) kick these guys’ (expletive),” Smart yells in the alleged pre-game speech. “This is the same (expletive) team we played about eight months ago, and all they wanna talk about is being physical.

“All they wanna talk about is being physical. That’s all the (expletive) they wanna talk about,” Smart added.

“… You strike these (expletive) repeatedly, over and over again. You turn them into the (expletive) team. And you (expletive) them up! We got the (expletive) more physical team. I know that (expletive)! Him-or-me game! Is it him or me?”

Kirby Smart on Georgia-Alabama Game: ‘It Was a Really Extremely Physical Football Game’

Smart’s speech appears to have worked as Georgia held a previously thriving Alabama offense to 17 points. The Georgia coach’s message is clearly much more unfiltered than the version of Smart who speaks at the podium.

Smart’s public comments after Georgia’s win over Alabama were much more measured.

“I’ve been in a bunch of those with them, and they all seem similar,” Smart noted, per ESPN. “Physical game, back and forth, critical calls, critical situations. At the end of the day, our quarterback played well enough for us to win.

“We scored enough points to win. It was a really extremely physical football game. I have a lot of respect for Alabama, a lot of respect for Coach [Kalen] DeBoer and a lot of respect for their team and how they play.”

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Bama star quarterback Keelon Russell had arguably the most underwhelming game of the season. Russell threw for just 185 yards with one touchdown while only completing 53.3% of his passes.

As for some of the controversial calls, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer wants to avoid being in a similar situation in the future.

“I mean, we can’t put the game in that situation where the officials come into play,” DeBoer explained, via ESPN. “And so, we just got to control the thing we can control.”

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The message now involves DeBoer pushing his team to move forward following the Crimson Tide’s first loss of the season. Bama has no time to get down on themselves as the team prepares to take on No. 14 Tennessee.

“For us, it’s got to be, ‘Get back to work,'” DeBoer added. “The season doesn’t slow up for us. You find out the character of our football team. I believe I know what that looks like, but that will be certainly what we need to have happened in our response coming next week.

“My feeling is that we’ll get back to work. That’s what was said down there [in the locker room], and that’s what was talked about so they can make sure they don’t have the feelings that they have down in the locker room right now.”