Alabama Hints at Punishment for Controversial $710,000 Starter Before Tennessee Game

As Alabama prepares for Tennessee, there continues to be discussions about the unfortunate ending against Georgia. The potential missed pass interference call is out of Alabama’s control, but Dijon Lee Jr.’s personal foul is in a different category.

Multiple Alabama coaches have spoken out against Lee’s actions. Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack hinted that Lee could face punishment for his actions against Georgia.

The Bama assistant noted that Lee “will be held accountable” for the costly personal foul penalty.

“We overall won the penalty margin in the game, but had two critical penalties on defense: one in a 3rd-and-22 pass interference call, and then obviously Dijon at the end of the game, and that is not the standard of how we operate,” Wommack explained in an October 12, media session, via On3’s press conference transcript.

“I listen to Coach (Kalen) DeBoer all year talk about the discipline that we play with in those moments, and showing guys clips of guys playing outside of themselves and playing emotional, and so very disappointing in all the time and effort that we put into that that showed up in that moment,” Wommack added.

“But he will be held accountable for it, and we will continue to move forward as a football team.”

Alabama CB Dijon Lee Jr. Could Face Punishment After Costly Personal Foul Penalty vs. Georgia

Alabama has stopped short of revealing what punishment Lee could face. It does not appear that Lee is in danger of a suspension.

Wommack was specifically asked what being “held accountable” entailed when it comes to Lee. The Alabama defensive coordinator indicated that there are concerns about Lee’s play, not just the unfortunate penalty.

Could Lee be in danger of seeing his playing time cut?

“Obviously, my job is to get the most out of every single player in our defense, right?” Wommack responded. “And so, the things that I need to do to get him to execute at a higher level than what he’s doing from an execution standpoint, that’s one facet.

“And then the other facet, right, is being held accountable for the penalty there at the end of the game, and so, there’ll be some things that we will do this week, and some things obviously moving forward,” Wommack added.

“My job as a coordinator is based upon the production that you put on the field, the role that you have moving forward. And so from a rep base standpoint, that will be reflective in what guys have done to this point.”

Alabama’s Dijon Lee Jr.’s NIL Value Is Projected Between $350,000 to $710,000

Lee is projected to be earning a healthy amount of NIL money at Alabama. The NIL Standard projects Lee’s value at $710,444.

On3 is less bullish on Lee, projecting the corner’s NIL value at $350,000. As Alabama turns their attention to Tennessee, it is unclear what Vols quarterback Lee and the Bama defense will be facing.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Faizon Brandon is receiving an “uptick in practice reps” ahead of the rivalry showdown against Bama. Tennessee started quarterback George MacIntyre during the team’s last game against Arkansas.

The Vols have not named a starting quarterback ahead of the Alabama matchup.

“… There’s been an uptick in practice reps for Faizon Brandon this week,” Thamel noted in an October 13, message on X.

“He’s been dealing with a shoulder injury. No clarity yet on a starter against Alabama for the Vols.”