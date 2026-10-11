Alabama Gets Surprising AP, Coaches Poll Rankings After Loss to Georgia

The Alabama Crimson Tide suffered their first loss of the 2026 college football season on Saturday night, falling 20-17 to the Georgia Bulldogs in a controversial SEC showdown at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Despite the heartbreaking defeat, Alabama did not take nearly as significant a hit in the national rankings as some might have expected.

The latest AP Top 25 and US LBM Coaches Poll were released Sunday, and both suggest that voters remain confident in Kalen DeBoer’s Crimson Tide despite their first setback of the season.

In fact, one of the polls didn’t punish Alabama at all.

Where Alabama Ranks in Latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll

Alabama entered Saturday’s matchup ranked No. 6 in the AP Top 25 and No. 7 in the Coaches Poll. Following the narrow loss to Georgia, the Crimson Tide maintained those exact positions in Sunday’s updated rankings.

AP Top 25: No. 6 (unchanged)

US LBM Coaches Poll: No. 7 (unchanged)

Overall record: 5-1

Georgia, meanwhile, climbed to No. 1 in both polls after improving to 6-0 with its victory in Tuscaloosa.

The Bulldogs received 66 of 70 first-place votes in the AP Poll and 60 first-place votes in the Coaches Poll.

The fact that Alabama remained inside the top seven nationally speaks volumes about how voters viewed Saturday’s matchup.

Although the Crimson Tide failed to capitalize on opportunities against Georgia, DeBoer’s team went toe-to-toe with a Bulldogs squad that is now considered the nation’s best.

Alabama also benefited from a chaotic weekend across college football.

Previously top-ranked Texas suffered a 27-24 loss to unranked Oklahoma, dropping to No. 7 in the AP Poll. LSU also experienced a significant decline after its 35-34 overtime loss to Kentucky, falling from No. 10 to No. 22.

Unlike those programs, Alabama escaped the weekend without losing any ground in either major poll.

Alabama Faces Another Major Test Against Tennessee

While Alabama’s national rankings remain encouraging, the Crimson Tide cannot afford to let Saturday’s disappointing loss carry over into another important SEC matchup.

DeBoer’s team will travel to Knoxville next Saturday, October 17, to face the Tennessee Volunteers in the annual Third Saturday in October rivalry.

Tennessee enters the matchup ranked No. 14 in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, setting up another opportunity for Alabama to strengthen its national résumé.

Kickoff from Neyland Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

Alabama’s College Football Playoff aspirations remain very much alive, but the margin for error has certainly narrowed.

For now, the message from voters is clear: One narrow loss to the nation’s new No. 1 team has done little to change their opinion of the Crimson Tide.