Alabama Fans Score Free Item From National Company Following Heartbreaking Defeat to Georgia

The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide is looking to wash the bad taste out of its mouth after last week’s loss to Georgia. However, the Week 6 loss still has fans in Tuscaloosa reeling.

Alabama lost to Georgia 20-17, and the Crimson Tide could have won, but a crucial no-call changed the game.

On Alabama’s final drive, quarterback Keelon Russell threw a pass to wide receiver Rico Scott toward the end zone on 2nd-and-10 from the Georgia 34-yard line. Still, Georgia safety KJ Bolden knocked Scott off his path, which likely should have been a pass-interference call. However, the official never threw the flag.

Georgia sacked Russell on third down, forcing Alabama to punt back to the Bulldogs, and the Crimson Tide never saw the ball again. The no-pass interference call has been a hot topic around Tuscaloosa this week, and even the brand Dr. Pepper has joined in.

Dr. Pepper Had Some Fun With Alabama

Dr. Pepper sponsors the College Football Playoffs, and the brand has several commercials featuring officials making critical calls and no-calls in their fictional college city, Fansville. And Dr. Pepper sent some free Dr. Pepper to Tuscaloosa on Thursday.

“CFB fans in Tuscaloosa, we saw what happened Saturday,” Dr. Pepper wrote on X. “The citizens of Fansville wanted to send a little something your way… Head to Rounders @ 1215 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 tonight for some Dr Pepper on us (while supplies last)!”

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer reacted differently to the non-pass interference call and didn’t want to put the game in the officials’ hands.

“We can’t put the game in that situation where the officials come into play. We’ve got to control the things we can control,” DeBoer said postgame, via WVTM 13. I mean, they just didn’t feel, I guess, it was pass interference. I mean, no, that’s all you’re going to get.”

The Crimson Tide Will Play Tennessee on Saturday

Alabama will look to bounce back this week as it travels to Knoxville to take on No. 14 Tennessee.

The Volunteers also suffered a loss this season, falling to Texas in a close matchup at Neyland Stadium.

Alabama hasn’t beaten Tennessee in Knoxville since 2020. In fact, the Crimson Tide lost the last two times they traveled there: first in 2022 in a close game, and again in 2024. So, Saturday’s game won’t be an easy test for Alabama as they try to bounce back.

The Crimson Tide will return home for their Week 8 game against Texas A&M, then take a bye week before heading to Baton Rouge to take on LSU.