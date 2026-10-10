Alabama vs. Georgia Gets Major Weather Update Hours Before Kickoff

The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs are preparing for one of the biggest matchups of the 2026 college football season, but much of the conversation leading up to Saturday night’s showdown has centered around Hurricane Isaias.

With the powerful storm making landfall along the Gulf Coast on Friday, concerns about weather conditions in Tuscaloosa and the possibility of a game delay have continued throughout the week.

However, the latest forecast provides some encouraging news for Crimson Tide fans.

According to a Saturday report from Bleacher Report, conditions at Bryant-Denny Stadium are expected to be much better by the time Alabama and Georgia kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Latest Alabama vs. Georgia Weather Forecast Offers Encouraging News

Despite the significant weather concerns earlier in the week, the latest projections suggest Hurricane Isaias may have a relatively limited impact on Saturday night’s highly anticipated SEC showdown.

According to The Weather Channel forecast cited by Bleacher Report, the chance of precipitation is expected to decrease throughout the evening.

The forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain at 6 p.m. CT, dropping to 31% at 7 p.m. and 24% by 8 p.m.

Perhaps more importantly, wind speeds are projected to remain between approximately 5 and 8 mph during the game.

Those conditions would be welcome news for Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell and Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton, as neither offense would be expected to face significant challenges from strong winds.

Alabama meteorologist James Spann also provided an encouraging update Saturday morning during ESPN’s College GameDay, forecasting temperatures around 70 degrees at kickoff with mostly cloudy skies and improving conditions throughout the evening.

Will Alabama vs. Georgia Be Delayed Due to Hurricane Isaias?

As of Saturday afternoon, Alabama’s matchup against Georgia remains scheduled for its original 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff on ABC.

Alabama Athletics has monitored the storm throughout the week while remaining in communication with weather officials, the Southeastern Conference and the University of Georgia.

Although Isaias weakened after making landfall in Florida as a Category 2 hurricane Friday night, lingering rain, flooding and storm debris remain concerns for fans traveling to Tuscaloosa.

The storm has already impacted some of the festivities surrounding the game, including ESPN’s decision to move College GameDay indoors to Coleman Coliseum.

For the Crimson Tide, the improving forecast is a positive development ahead of a matchup with significant SEC championship and College Football Playoff implications.

Both Alabama and Georgia enter Saturday’s contest with perfect 5-0 records, including 3-0 marks in conference play.

While the weather has dominated headlines throughout the week, the latest projections suggest the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs should have an opportunity to settle things on the field without major interference from Hurricane Isaias.

Fans traveling to Bryant-Denny Stadium should continue monitoring official Alabama Athletics announcements and local weather alerts for any last-minute changes.