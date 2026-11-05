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Alabama Provides New Injury Update on Ryan Coleman-Williams Heading Into LSU Game

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TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 10: Wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams #1 of the Alabama Crimson Tide is helped off the field after an injury during the second half of the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant Denny Stadium on October 10, 2026 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

Alabama will be back in action this week as they will take on LSU in Baton Rouge. But the Crimson Tide still doesn’t know if it will have starting wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams.

The Crimson Tide listed Coleman-Williams as questionable on the Wednesday night injury report.

Coleman-Williams missed the last two games after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery leading up to the Oct. 17 game against Tennessee.

Coleman-Williams last appeared against Georgia on Oct. 10, and it’s been almost three weeks since his surgery.

The good news is that Alabama hasn’t ruled Coleman-Williams out yet, so he may still return on Saturday.

This article will be updated with more information.

Danny Fisher Is a football journalist covering the Buffalo Bills for Heavy.com. He has covered the NFL for Gridiron Heroics, focusing on the AFC and Penn State football for Nittany Central. More about Danny Fisher

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Alabama Provides New Injury Update on Ryan Coleman-Williams Heading Into LSU Game

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