Alabama Provides New Injury Update on Ryan Coleman-Williams Heading Into LSU Game

Alabama will be back in action this week as they will take on LSU in Baton Rouge. But the Crimson Tide still doesn’t know if it will have starting wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams.

The Crimson Tide listed Coleman-Williams as questionable on the Wednesday night injury report.

Coleman-Williams missed the last two games after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery leading up to the Oct. 17 game against Tennessee.

Coleman-Williams last appeared against Georgia on Oct. 10, and it’s been almost three weeks since his surgery.

The good news is that Alabama hasn’t ruled Coleman-Williams out yet, so he may still return on Saturday.

This article will be updated with more information.