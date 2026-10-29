Alabama Could Get 4 Key Players Back for LSU Showdown After Bye Week

Alabama’s bye week couldn’t have come at a better time.

The Crimson Tide snapped its two-game losing streak with a 31-20 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday, but Kalen DeBoer’s squad was once again forced to play without several key contributors.

Now, with an extra week to recover before traveling to Baton Rouge to face LSU on November 7, Alabama could be getting some much-needed reinforcements.

Following the win over Texas A&M, DeBoer expressed optimism about potentially getting several injured players back for the LSU matchup.

“It’s good for us to have a bye week right now. I know a lot of guys that we’ll be optimistic on getting back for the next week, game against LSU,” DeBoer said.

4 Alabama Players Who Could Return Against LSU

Ryan Coleman-Williams (WR)

Perhaps the biggest potential addition is Coleman-Williams, who has missed Alabama’s last two games after suffering a head injury and undergoing a procedure on his knee.

DeBoer specifically mentioned the talented receiver on Monday, saying, “Ryan in particular, I’m hopeful that he’ll be ready for the LSU game.”

Racin Delgatty (C)

Alabama’s starting center has missed the last two games with a lower-body injury. His potential return would provide a significant boost to an offensive line that has struggled with injuries and consistency in recent weeks.

Zabien Brown (CB)

The Crimson Tide could also get a major piece of its secondary back. Brown missed the Texas A&M game after suffering a leg injury against Tennessee. His return would be especially valuable against LSU’s passing attack.

Terrance Green (DL)

Green is another important name to monitor. The defensive lineman has missed the last handful of games dealing with an injury. Getting him back would strengthen Alabama’s defensive front heading into another physical SEC showdown.

Alabama’s Bye Week Comes at the Perfect Time

While none of the four players has been officially cleared for the LSU game, the additional recovery time gives Alabama reason for optimism.

The Crimson Tide enters the matchup at 6-2, with its College Football Playoff hopes still very much alive.

Getting healthier before one of the biggest games remaining on the schedule could make all the difference.