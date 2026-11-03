Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer Announces Injury Updates on 6 Players Before LSU Game

The sixth player DeBoer discussed was outside linebacker Desmond Umeozulu. A turf toe injury has kept him off the field for weeks, and he won’t return this weekend. Alabama hopes he can rejoin the team late in the regular season.

Both teams have two losses, and while it seems like a handful of three-loss SEC teams could still have a chance to make the College Football Playoff, this game is certainly going to be a big one for the conference and postseason standings.

Ahead of the matchup, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer gave an important injury update on six players who could possibly make their way back on Saturday.

DeBoer Announces Injury Updates

While speaking to the media on Monday, DeBoer wasn’t willing to give any certainties with the week just starting.

“A lot of these guys from Zabien Brown to Ryan Coleman-Williams, EJ [Crowell], Racin [Delgatty], Terrance Green in particular — those guys are all working onto the football field,” DeBoer said. “They’re not all in the exact same spot, but they’re all out there going through workouts. Some are taking team reps, some are taking non-contact reps.

“But I think the progress by all of them is headed in a good direction. We’ll see — I think a lot of it has to do with how their bodies respond after they’re out there being pushed a little bit more at the end of the last week, yesterday, as well. And that will continue to happen throughout the course of the week.”

Kalen DeBoer provides injury updates on Zabien Brown, Ryan Coleman-Williams, EJ Crowell, and Terrance Green: https://t.co/lkGJpX1ZPD — Davis Cornell (@DavisCornell2) November 2, 2026

The sixth player DeBoer updated was outside linebacker Desmond Umeozulu, who has missed several weeks with a turf toe injury and won’t return this weekend. Alabama hopes Umeozulu can rejoin the team late in the regular season.

DeBoer said he’ll be “out for a while yet, but hopeful for the later part of the season, but it will be the very back end of the regular season.”

Looking at Alabama’s Playoff Outlook

Right now, Alabama controls its own destiny. The Crimson Tide are in the top 10, and this is the most challenging game remaining on their schedule.

After LSU, they travel to Vanderbilt, which has given them some trouble in the past. They’ll then close out the regular season with back-to-back home games against Chattanooga and their obvious rivalry matchup against Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

Alabama could also still play in the SEC Championship Game, but it likely needs Kentucky to drop a game while the Crimson Tide win their final three SEC games. For Alabama to jump Georgia, the Bulldogs would need to lose two games.