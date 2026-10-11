Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer Reveals What Officials Told Him About Controversial Georgia No-Call

Alabama football fans hoping for a satisfying explanation about the controversial pass interference no-call against Georgia probably aren’t going to love what head coach Kalen DeBoer had to say.

Following the Crimson Tide’s disappointing loss, DeBoer was asked about the officiating decision that left plenty of Alabama supporters questioning why a penalty wasn’t called. His answer revealed just how little clarification the coaching staff received.

Rather than spend time criticizing the officials, DeBoer made it clear that Alabama cannot afford to put itself in situations where one questionable decision carries so much weight.

“Yeah, I mean, we can’t put the game in that situation where the officials come into play, so we just got to control the things we can control,” DeBoer said.

That is probably the responsible answer from a head coach. However, it doesn’t necessarily make the situation any less frustrating for Alabama fans who believe their team deserved a flag.

Kalen DeBoer Shares Officials’ Explanation for Alabama’s Georgia No-Call

When DeBoer was asked whether officials explained why they decided against calling pass interference, his response was surprisingly simple.

“I mean, just they didn’t feel it was pass interference,” DeBoer said. “That’s all you’re going to get.”

And that is where things become particularly frustrating. For those wondering why this matters, defensive pass interference generally occurs when a defender illegally prevents an eligible receiver from having a fair opportunity to catch a forward pass.

Not every bit of contact between a receiver and defensive back is illegal. Officials have to determine whether the defender actually interfered with the receiver’s ability to make a play on the football.

In college football, defensive pass interference can result in a 15-yard penalty and an automatic first down, making these decisions especially significant during important possessions.

That is why Alabama fans are understandably interested in knowing what the officials saw. But according to DeBoer, the explanation didn’t go much further than the officials simply believing no violation occurred.

There is something frustrating about that answer, especially when a controversial decision becomes part of the conversation surrounding a major SEC matchup. Still, DeBoer’s larger message shouldn’t get lost.

Alabama had opportunities to influence the outcome without needing help from an official. Whether the no-call was correct or not, the Crimson Tide cannot change the decision now.

And blaming the officials won’t fix whatever prevented Alabama from winning. That doesn’t mean supporters should stop questioning controversial calls. Officiating deserves scrutiny, particularly when decisions have the potential to affect important games.

However, DeBoer appears determined to keep his team’s attention on its own execution rather than allow one disputed moment to become an excuse. Alabama fans might never agree with the decision against Georgia. But their head coach has made it clear that he wants the Crimson Tide to avoid needing that call in the first place.