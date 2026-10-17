Alabama Legend Nick Saban Faces Explosive Allegation From Former LSU Star

Alabama Crimson Tide coaching legend Nick Saban built one of the greatest dynasties in college football history, but former LSU defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko is raising serious questions about how that success was achieved.

Fehoko, who later played in the NFL, took aim at Alabama’s dominance before the name, image and likeness (NIL) era, suggesting the program benefited from recruiting advantages that disappeared once college athletes could openly receive compensation.

The former LSU standout also made a controversial allegation involving payments from car dealerships and suggested those changes contributed to Saban’s retirement. Those claims have not been substantiated, and Fehoko did not present evidence supporting them in the statement.

Former LSU Player Breiden Fehoko Makes Serious Nick Saban Allegation

“Funny how Alabama became mid once the playing field leveled and teams could publicly pay players,” Fehoko wrote in a statement attributed to him. “Nick Saban couldn’t funnel money from those dealerships to players anymore, forcing him into retirement.”

Fehoko’s remarks represent his personal accusation, not an established finding of wrongdoing by Saban or Alabama. There is no verified evidence presented with the statement that Saban directed improper dealership payments to players or that any such arrangement influenced his decision to retire.

Still, the comments touch on a debate that has followed college football’s transformation: whether NIL, the transfer portal and broader player compensation opportunities have changed the competitive advantages traditionally enjoyed by powerhouse programs.

Alabama won six national championships under Saban, establishing an extraordinary standard of recruiting, player development and postseason success.

However, attributing that dynasty to alleged improper payments would require evidence beyond Fehoko’s remarks. Alabama’s success also included exceptional coaching staffs, NFL talent development and sustained performance against elite competition.

Nick Saban Has Already Addressed NIL Retirement Speculation

Saban retired in January 2024 at age 72, leaving Alabama after 17 seasons as head coach. Although he has publicly expressed concerns about the increasingly transactional nature of college football, Saban has repeatedly rejected the suggestion that NIL forced him out of coaching.

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Saban explained that he had already spent several seasons coaching under NIL rules and had experience managing professional football’s financial structure.

“But I think that it was just time for me, 72 years old,” Saban said, pointing to his desire to spend more time with his wife, Terry, and enjoy life outside coaching.

That explanation directly contradicts Fehoko’s suggestion that changes to player compensation forced Saban into retirement.

The broader discussion about whether college football has become more competitive remains legitimate. Programs across the country now have additional avenues to attract and retain talent, changing how traditional powers approach roster building. But those developments do not establish that Alabama’s previous success depended on improper payments.

Fehoko’s comments are certain to generate discussion among SEC fans, particularly given his LSU background and the longstanding rivalry between the programs.

Ultimately, the distinction matters: questioning how NIL has changed Alabama’s competitive position is fair analysis. Accusing a legendary coach of directing improper payments is a substantially different claim, one that requires evidence before it can be treated as fact.