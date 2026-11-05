Alabama Officially Rules Out 4 Players for Pivotal LSU Matchup

The No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide are gearing up for a massive road game this Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, when they take on the No. 14 LSU Tigers.

Both teams enter the contest with 6-2 records, yet the committee viewed Alabama’s résumé as much stronger, ranking the Crimson Tide fourth in the country during Tuesday night’s first College Football Playoff rankings show.

Now, they’ll meet for what will be a pivotal matchup for both the CFP rankings and the SEC standings.

Alabama Officially Rules Out 4 Players

Ahead of the matchup, the SEC released its first injury report on Wednesday, and Alabama has already ruled four players out for Saturday afternoon.

The players are the usual names who have remained out for the Crimson Tide: defensive back Nick Sherman, defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman, linebacker Cayden Jones and linebacker Desmond Umeozulu. Of the four, Umeozulu is the only one with a legitimate chance to return this season.

In fact, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer provided an update on Umeozulu’s status earlier this week.

“Desmond will still be out for a while yet,” DeBoer said. “He’ll be hopeful later on this season, but it will be towards the very back end of the regular season.”

Whit Weeks doubtful for LSU. Ryan Coleman-Williams questionable for Bama. https://t.co/OEujQMXNoK — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 5, 2026

Other Injury Updates for Alabama

Outside of the four players already ruled out, Alabama has a long list of questionable players entering Saturday night’s matchup. That includes star wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, who’s been out since suffering an injury in the loss to Georgia a few weeks ago.

The players listed as questionable for Alabama include AK Dear, Coleman-Williams, Zabien Brown, EJ Crowell, Racin Delgatty, William Sanders and Terrance Green.

LSU has also ruled out four players, and the most notable name on the Tigers’ injury report is star linebacker Whit Weeks, who is doubtful to play.